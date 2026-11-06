Funke Akindele took to Instagram on November 6 to share a message on financial discipline with her followers

The actress reflected on her appearance at the FIN Tribe Finance Fair 2026, linking the event to a principle she tries to practise

Akindele admitted she does not always get money management right but urged fans to start making better financial decisions today

Funke Akindele has a word for anyone struggling to get a grip on their finances, and she's not letting herself off the hook either.

The actress and filmmaker took to Instagram on November 6 to share a candid message on financial discipline, prompted by her participation in the FIN Tribe Finance Fair 2026.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele encourages financial discipline and responsible spending while discussing the key to success. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Rather than simply passing on advice, Funke Akindele framed the post as a personal reminder for herself as much as her followers.

"Discipline is key to success in your finances, your career and everything you do," she wrote, adding that the fair had brought home a principle she actively tries to live by: that no matter how much you earn, you cannot afford to spend it all.

Sharing a video from her appearance at FIN Tribe Finance Fair 2026, the actress urged her followers to adopt a simple but deliberate habit before touching any income.

She said the first step is deciding, in advance, how much to save, how much to reinvest, and only then how much to spend.

"Give your money a purpose, and keep practising that habit," she wrote.

Funke Akindele was equally honest about her own imperfections with money management, noting that working hard is only half the equation.

"I work hard, and I have to be intentional about managing what I earn. I don't always get it right, but I keep making the effort," Akindele shared.

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele discusses personal finance, wealth management and financial discipline. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele's message to those who have made mistakes

Perhaps the most encouraging part of her post was aimed at people who feel they have already made too many poor financial choices.

Funke Akindele stressed that past mistakes do not define what comes next.

"Whatever you may have wasted in the past, you can start making better decisions today. It's time to brace up. Save. Reinvest. Spend wisely. Love yourself enough to think about your future, even while enjoying the present," she wrote, closing with the reminder that the message was meant for everyone, herself included.

Check out Funke Akindele's Instagram post below

Funke Akindele reacts to Jenifa's Diary post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a throwback clip from Jenifa's Diary stirred fresh waves of nostalgia online, after Funke Akindele weighed in on a fan-shared video from the beloved comedy series.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Akindele quoted a fan's post featuring her iconic character Jenifa in a scene alongside Mr Willy Willy, a role brought to life by the late Alexx Ekubo.

In the clip, Jenifa was seen trying to get Mr Willy Willy to entertain a romantic connection, which the fan found amusing enough to caption: "Ashewo Dey this jenifa eyes sha."

Source: Legit.ng