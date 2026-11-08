Türkiye announced nine categories of foreigners who are exempt from certain work permit requirements, including employment and salary criteria

The exemption applies to groups such as foreigners married to Turkish citizens and those who have lived in Türkiye for at least eight years

Applicants who qualify for the exemption must still provide official government documents and are not automatically guaranteed a work permit

Türkiye has announced nine specific categories of foreign nationals who are exempt from meeting certain standard requirements when applying for a work permit in the country.

The Turkish government confirmed that the exemption covers employment, financial eligibility and salary criteria that ordinarily apply to foreign workers seeking to obtain a work permit. Critically, qualifying for the exemption does not automatically guarantee approval.

Türkiye lists 9 categories of foreigners eligible for work permit requirement exemptions. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu

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Türkiye work permit: foreigners eligible

The Turkish government outlined the following groups as eligible:

1. Foreigners whose parent or child holds Turkish citizenship.

2. Foreigners who hold a humanitarian residence permit.

3. Victims of human trade who have been granted a special residence permit or are receiving support through Türkiye's victim protection programme.

4. Stateless persons in possession of an official Stateless Person Identity Card.

5. Foreigners who have been granted a long-term residence permit.

6. Foreigners who have been married to a Turkish citizen for a minimum of three years.

7. Foreigners who have lived in Türkiye for at least eight years under an eligible work or residence permit.

8. Foreigners of Turkish descent approved by the relevant authorities, as well as those authorised under the country's international labour policy to work in jobs reserved for Turkish citizens.

9. Citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

What exempt applicants must know

While the exemption removes certain barriers in the application process, the Turkish government made clear that it does not remove all conditions. Applicants falling into any of the nine categories are still required to submit official documentation from recognised government institutions to verify their eligibility.

Türkiye also stressed that meeting the exemption criteria does not serve as a guarantee that a work permit will be issued. Each application is still subject to review, and final approval remains at the discretion of the relevant authorities.

Türkiye lists 10 countries exempt from residence fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Türkiye had published a list of 10 countries whose citizens are exempt from paying residence permit fees under its reciprocity policy.

The list includes the Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, Kosovo, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkmenistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Palestine.

Source: Legit.ng