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Nigerian Exchange Closes Week Higher As 10 Companies' Stocks Lead Gainers Table
Capital Market

Nigerian Exchange Closes Week Higher As 10 Companies' Stocks Lead Gainers Table

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The Nigerian Exchange closed the week higher, with the All-Share Index rising by 2.86% to 254,299.49 points
  • Financial Services stocks dominated trading, accounting for 91.75% of total equity turnover volume
  • Dangote Cement, Honeywell Flour Mills and UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust led the gainers

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the week higher, with its All-Share Index gaining 2.86% to settle at 254,299.49 points, while market capitalisation rose to N165.114 trillion.

According to the NGX weekly market report for October 30, 2026, investors traded 7.619 billion shares valued at N637.826 billion in 192,138 deals during the week.

This represented a significant increase from the 2.024 billion shares worth N110.773 billion traded in 173,113 deals in the previous week.

Nigerian Exchange closes the week higher as investors push market capitalisation to N165.11 trillion.
Dangote Cement leads Nigerian Exchange gainers after its share price jumps 27.81% in one week. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

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The Financial Services industry dominated trading activity by volume, recording 6.990 billion shares valued at N573.492 billion in 85,998 deals.

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Nigerian equities extend losses as market capitalisation falls to N161.59trn

The sector accounted for 91.75% of total equity turnover volume and 89.91% of its value.

The Consumer Goods industry followed, with 164.650 million shares worth N7.201 billion traded in 20,297 deals. The Services industry ranked third, recording 93.278 million shares valued at N1.567 billion in 9,932 deals.

Trading in First Holdco Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc accounted for 6.096 billion shares worth N544.438 billion in 27,001 deals.

The three stocks contributed 80.02% of total equity turnover volume and 85.36% of its value.

Despite the overall market gain, several sectoral indices closed lower during the week.

The NGX Main Board, Consumer Goods, Banking, Insurance, Growth and Commodity indices declined by 0.11%, 1.70%, 3.42%, 2.13%, 1.02% and 0.38%, respectively.

Top price gainers

Dangote Cement Plc led the gainers, rising from N1,111.00 to N1,420.00, representing an increase of N309 or 27.81%.

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc followed, appreciating by 25.98% to close at N22.55, while UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust gained 20.57% to settle at N21.10.

Read also

Nigerian stock market rebounds as Transcorp Power, GTCO lead gainers

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc rose by 20.51% to N2.35, while Eterna Plc advanced by 9.90% to close at N42.75.

Other notable gainers included Multi-Trex Integrated Foods Plc, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Wema Bank Plc.

First Holdco, GTCO and UBA dominate trading as financial stocks account for 91.75% of NGX turnover.
Snapshot of stock market performance in one week Photo: NGX
Source: Facebook

Top price decliners

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc led the losers, falling from N4.80 to N3.60, representing a decline of 25%.

Livestock Feeds Plc followed with a 21.99% drop to N13.30, while Austin Laz & Company Plc declined by 17.54% to close at N2.35.

First Holdco Plc lost 17.31% to settle at N119.15, while Guinea Insurance Plc fell by 17.20% to N0.77.

Other declining stocks included Critical Minerals Financing Corp Plc, Tripple Gee and Company Plc, Fortis Global Insurance Plc, Ellah Lakes Plc and UPDC Plc.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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