Natasha Osawaru shared a studio video of herself and her son with 2Baba ahead of the boy's birthday, filmed in Benin on November 6, 2026

She covered the child's face with a large heart-eyes emoji in the clip, sparking debate among fans online

Many fans flooded the comments asking whether the boy resembles his famous father, 2Baba

Natasha Osawaru has stirred conversation online after sharing a studio birthday tribute video featuring her son with music legend 2Baba, with the child's face deliberately concealed throughout.

The video, posted to Instagram on November 6, 2026, was filmed at a photo studio in Benin ahead of the boy's birthday.

Natasha Osawaru under scrutiny as new video of her son triggers mixed reactions. Credit: @natashaosaaru, @official2baba

Source: Twitter

It shows Natasha seated on the studio floor alongside her son against a plain neutral backdrop, while a large heart-eyes emoji covers the child's face for the duration of the clip.

Watch the birthday tribute video that sparked the debate:

Fans react as Natasha Osawaru hides son's face

The decision to obscure her son's identity did not sit quietly with viewers. Hundreds of fans poured into the comments section, with many expressing curiosity about whether the boy bears a resemblance to his father.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@odogwu5844 commented:

"Hand show face nor show 😂😂😂 What a secret settings 😂😂"

@iamj.ooa wrote:

"I wonder if he looks like his dad just like the rest of his siblings"

@goody_uc said:

"This type of big sticker😮"

@1kingnature shared:

"HBD PRINCE 👑❤️🙏🏿"

@queen_nma22 wrote:

"Happy birthday 🎂 in advance king 😍"

@ivys.fabrics added:

"God bless you, son🙏❤️❤️❤️"

Fans raise questions as 2Baba’s Natasha Osawaru keeps son’s face away from camera. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng