A get-ready-with-me video shared by OloriSupergirl on Nov 6, 2026 put Nancy Isime's facial appearance under scrutiny

Fans flooded the comments section, pointing out what they believed were visible changes to the actress's nose

Several commenters expressed concern and disappointment, with one urging her not to 'disfigure' herself

Nancy Isime's latest on-camera appearance has set tongues wagging after a video posted on 6 November 2026 by media platform OloriSupergirl drew sharp attention to what fans are calling a noticeably altered nose.

The clip, a selfie-style "get ready with me" video filmed ahead of a wedding event, was light-hearted in tone, with the presenter hyping viewers to stay tuned as she prepared.

Nancy Isime trends online after fans spot a striking difference in her latest look. Credit: @nancyisime

Source: Instagram

But it was what viewers spotted in the footage that quickly dominated the conversation.

Fans began flooding the comments with observations almost immediately after the video went live, with many questioning whether the Nollywood actress had undergone a nose procedure.

Watch the get-ready-with-me video that sparked the debate:

Nancy Isime fans react to nose concerns

The reactions were swift and largely concerned. Some followers expressed disappointment, while others offered blunter takes.

@taniaokoye wrote:

"What happened to her nose 🫢."

@iam___cutiej commented:

"Make person use her own hand dey disfigure herself 😩."

@havilahdivas101 said:

"See person wey my husband get crush for her because of her face. na so God take answer my prayers 😂 what God cannot do does not exist. 😂."

@ugochifavour29 remarked:

"Too much money dey cause plenty wahala."

@nuella.88 wrote:

"Nose just dey one kind Nancy why. Smh 😢."

@romeojuwee8 added:

"Nancy u are already beautiful...who advice u to go begin shift ur nose again?? 😢"

@smartclick_media observed:

"Nancy why? You had one of the most beautiful face."

@sweetestzuw_22 stated:

"Nancy has touched her nose 👃 and they didn't do it well."

Nancy Isime has not publicly addressed the speculation at the time of this article's publication.

Nancy Isime sparks fresh conversation online with a look fans can't ignore. Credit: @nancyisime

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic praises Nancy Isime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actress Rita Dominic made headlines after she praised her junior colleague, Nancy Isime, on social media.

On her official X page, the veteran movie star tweeted about how Nancy Isime had a fantastic upbringing.

According to Rita Dominic, whoever raised the 33-year-old actress did a fantastic job.

Source: Legit.ng