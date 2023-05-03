The Afolayans, who are one of the popular families in Nollywood, recently linked up to celebrate their mum's 80th birthday

Pictures from the event showed Moji, Kunle, Gabriel and their aunty Lola Idije, a veteran actress in lovely attires

Some of the pictures left their fans gushing while others penned messages to the Afolayan's matriarch

Popular Yoruba actress, Moji Afolayan recently flooded her social media timeline with lovely pictures of her and her siblings and colleagues, Kunle and Gabriel Afolayan, from their mother, Omoladun Afolayan's birthday celebration over the weekend.

Recall that their mum clocked 80 this year, and they chose to mark it in style.

Also spotted at the event was their aunt and veteran actress, Lola Afolayan, also known as Lola Idije.

Below are some of the pictures Moji shared on her page:

See a picture of Moji, Gabriel and Lola Idije below:

See pictures of Kunle, Moji and some family members below:

Sharing photos on her page, Lola Idije wrote:

"At celebration of MAMA OMOLADUN AFOLAYAN 80years Happy birthday mama longlife and prosperity."

See her post below:

The Afolayans are one of the popular families in Nollywood as their late patriarch Adeyemi Afolayan also known as Ade Love, was one of the pioneers in the Yoruba movie industry.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

prophetessidowuolaoluwa:

"Happy birthday to mama long life and prosperity in Jesus mighty Name."

comedian_enu_osecfr:

"You’re forever loved ❤️."

ronniebabe_tossy44:

"Our wonderful daddy "Ade love" family."

funke_glayds:

"When Jesus is in the family, happy happy home, God bless you all."

