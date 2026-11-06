The Nigerian stock market extended its losing streak on Friday, November 6, wiping approximately N540 billion off investors' wealth as the NGX All-Share Index declined by 0.33%.

The decline was driven by sell-offs in banking, telecommunications and industrial stocks, including MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, GTCO and Fidelity Bank.

PZ Cussons, ABC Transport and Africa Prudential led the decliners, while Champion Breweries, WAPIC and Honeywell Flour Mills topped the gainers.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market closed lower for the second consecutive trading session on Friday, November 6, 2026, as investors lost approximately N540 billion.

Data showed that the decline was driven by selling pressure in major banking, telecommunications and industrial stocks, despite gains recorded in selected equities, particularly in the insurance sector.

Nigerian equities ended Friday's trading session lower Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

The market's weekly performance also remained negative, with investors losing approximately N3.52 trillion in market value between November 2 and November 6.

At the close of trading, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined from 249,710.59 points to 248,877.22 points, while market capitalisation fell from N162.134 trillion to N161.593 trillion.

The market's year-to-date return moderated to 59.93%.

NGX sector performance breakdown

NGX Banking Index declined by 0.77% to 2,369.84 points.

NGX Industrial Index dropped by 0.33% to 11,668.33 points.

NGX Consumer Goods Index shed 0.09% to 3,957.25 points.

NGX Insurance Index rebounded by 3.34% to 1,026.74 points.

NGX Oil and Gas Index gained 0.12% to 5,859.28 points.

NGX Commodity Index closed flat at 1,851.36 points.

NGX top losers

PZ Cussons fell from N71.95 to N64.80, losing N7.15 (9.94%).

ABC Transport dropped from N6.20 to N5.70, shedding N0.50 (8.06%).

Africa Prudential declined from N10.70 to N10.05, losing N0.65 (6.07%).

Tantalizers fell from N3.80 to N3.60, shedding N0.20 (5.26%).

UPL dropped from N4.85 to N4.60, losing N0.25 (5.15%).

NGX top gainers

Champion Breweries rose from N8.00 to N8.80, gaining N0.80 (10.00%).

WAPIC advanced from N2.00 to N2.20, adding N0.20 (10.00%).

Honeywell Flour Mills increased from N26.85 to N29.50, gaining N2.65 (9.87%).

Sovereign Trust Insurance climbed from N1.78 to N1.95, adding N0.17 (9.55%).

AXA Mansard rose from N10.80 to N11.80, gaining N1.00 (9.26%).

Market capitalisation fell to N161.59 trillion as investors lost approximately N540 billion Photo: ads

Source: Getty Images

Most active stocks on NGX

A total of 377.66 million shares worth N26.87 billion were exchanged in 32,666 deals, representing a 55.90% decline in trading volume compared with the previous session.

GTCO led with 41.02 million shares valued at N4.92 billion.

UBA traded 25.96 million shares.

Zenith Bank exchanged 23.44 million shares.

FCMB recorded 18.88 million shares.

Fidelity Bank traded 18.25 million shares.

Source: Legit.ng