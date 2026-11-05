Activist Aisha Yesufu called on Nigerians to donate towards Peter Obi's 2027 presidential campaign in a video shared on X

Yesufu said the arrangement where Obi personally funded most campaign activities was no longer sustainable

She clarified that the citizens' fund is separate from the political party's account and promised full transparency

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Activist Aisha Yesufu has called on Nigerians to contribute money towards the 2027 campaign of Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, arguing that citizens must take ownership of the effort rather than leave the financial burden to Obi alone.

Yesufu urged supporters to donate whatever they could afford to support the NDC presidnetial candidate.

Aisha Yesufu explains that the citizens’ fundraising account is separate from the NDC’s party account. Photo credit: @AishaYesufu

Source: Twitter

She made the appeal in a video posted on her X handle @AishaYesufu on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

"My fellow citizens, Peter Obi cannot do this alone. There is no way we can say that we want to rescue a nation, we want to get back our nation, we want the people to own this nation, and then we say that we are going to leave everything to Mr Peter Obi to fund," she said.

She added:

"So please, every one of us, we need you to put in something. Let the citizens fund this election. Let us be the ones that say our one naira, we go here and it will be used for this or that."

Lessons from the 2023 campaign

Yesufu recalled that Obi had been reluctant to allow public fundraising during the 2023 presidential election, but she had pushed for it, saying citizens become more invested when they contribute financially.

"Even last election, Mr Peter Obi never wanted us to use public fundraising. But I remember saying to him, people need to be involved. And when people give, they are emotionally invested. And we did that fundraising. And at the end, there were a lot of people who said so many things. We put out the account. Everything we could was accounted for," she said.

She described the previous model, in which Obi largely self-funded campaign activities, as no longer workable. "It can no longer work. Every one of us have to put in our own widow's mite," Yesufu said.

Citizens' account separate from party funds

Yesufu was clear that the fundraising drive she is championing is distinct from the official party account, and urged those wishing to donate to the party to wait for separate details.

"This is not the party. This is what we, as citizens, are going to use to fund the things that we can do for Mr Peter Obi. The party are going to put out their own accounts. Those who want to donate to the party, please wait for their account. This particular account that is here, it's for Peter Obi's campaign donated by citizens," she said.

On the question of accountability, Yesufu pledged to track and report every contribution received.

"In 2023, I was accountable, and I accounted for every dime. And in 2027, by the grace of God, I will also be accountable. And I will account for every dime," she said.

Yesufu had earlier explained why her role in the 2027 election campaign will look different from what Nigerians saw in 2022

Catholic priest leads congregation in song for Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Catholic priest was filmed leading worshippers in an Igbo song praising Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso during a Sunday church service.

The viral video emerged as religious leaders across Nigeria increasingly declare support for or against political candidates ahead of 2027.

A separate bishops' conference had endorsed President Tinubu for a second term, while an Islamic cleric urged Muslims to vote along religious lines.

Source: Legit.ng