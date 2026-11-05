UK Publishes List of 72 Festivals Where Foreign Artists Can Perform Without a Permit or Sponsorship
- The UK government published a list of festivals under Appendix Visitor: Permit Free Festival List of the Immigration Rules
- Foreign artists and entertainers on the list can perform without a Certificate of Sponsorship under the points-based immigration system
- The list covers 72 festivals across the UK, ranging from music and jazz to literature and arts events
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The United Kingdom has officially published the full list of festivals where foreign artists and entertainers are permitted to perform without obtaining a work permit or a Certificate of Sponsorship.
The festivals appear under Appendix Visitor: Permit Free Festival List of the Immigration Rules, a provision that allows event organisers to bring in international performers without going through the standard sponsorship process required under the UK's points-based immigration system.
UK permit-free festivals for foreign artists
Under the rules, performers at these listed events may also receive payment for their appearances through the Standard Visitor route. Established professional artists and entertainers may additionally qualify for paid engagements under the Permitted Paid Engagement provisions.
The government's list covers 72 festivals spanning music, arts, literature, jazz, theatre, and more. Below is the complete list:
1. Africa Oye
2. Aldeburgh Festival
3. All Points East
4. American Express presents BST Hyde Park
5. Barbican Festivals – Live from the Barbican
6. Belfast International Arts Festival
7. Belsonic
8. Big Church Festival
9. Birmingham Hippodrome Festivals & Sites
10. Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival
11. Boomtown Festival
12. Bradford Literature Festival
13. Breakin’ Convention
14. Brighton Festival
15. Brighton Fringe
16. Cambridge Folk Festival
17. Camden Fringe
18. Camp Bestival Dorset
19. Celtic Connections
20. Cheltenham Festivals (Jazz, Science, Music & Literature Festivals)
21. Cornwall International Male Choral Festival
22. Creamfields
23. C2C: Country to Country Festival
24. Dance Umbrella
25. Download
26. Durham BRASS Festival
27. Edinburgh Festival Fringe
28. Edinburgh International Book Festival
29. Edinburgh International Children’s Festival
30. Edinburgh International Festival
31. Edinburgh International Jazz and Blues Festival
32. Emerge Belfast
33. End of the Road Festival
34. Fierce Festival Ltd
35. Flamenco Festival at Sadler’s Wells Theatre
36. Freedom Festival Arts Trust
37. Garsington Opera
38. Glasgow International Jazz Festival
39. Global Streets
40. Glyndebourne
41. Greenbelt
42. Greenwich and Docklands International Festival
43. Green Man
44. Harrogate International Festivals
45. Hay Festival Foundation Ltd
46. Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival
47. Hyde Park Winter Wonderland
48. Isle of Wight Festival
49. Latitude
50. Leeds Festival
51. Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
52. Love Supreme
53. Meltdown (Southbank Centre)
54. Norfolk & Norwich Festival
55. Out There Festival
56. Parklife
57. Reading Festival
58. Shubbak
59. Sonica
60. Southbank Centre Festivals & Series
61. Stockton International Riverside Festival (SIRF)
62. Summer at Snape
63. Terminal
64. The EFG London Jazz Festival
65. The Great Escape Festival
66. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
67. The Warehouse Project
68. We Out Here
69. Wilderness
70. Wireless Festival
71. WOMAD
72. WWE Live
What the permit-free festival rules mean
Foreign artists invited to participate in any of the 72 listed festivals are not required to secure a sponsorship certificate from the organising body beforehand. This removes a significant administrative burden that would otherwise apply to international performers seeking paid work in the UK under the standard immigration framework.
The Standard Visitor route and the Permitted Paid Engagement provisions together create a pathway for both emerging and established foreign entertainers to take part in these events legally and receive compensation for their performances.
UK releases names of ETA eligible countries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published a list of 82 countries whose citizens can travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a standard visa.
The permit allows eligible visitors to stay in the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man for up to six months.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng