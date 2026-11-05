The UK government published a list of festivals under Appendix Visitor: Permit Free Festival List of the Immigration Rules

Foreign artists and entertainers on the list can perform without a Certificate of Sponsorship under the points-based immigration system

The list covers 72 festivals across the UK, ranging from music and jazz to literature and arts events

The United Kingdom has officially published the full list of festivals where foreign artists and entertainers are permitted to perform without obtaining a work permit or a Certificate of Sponsorship.

The festivals appear under Appendix Visitor: Permit Free Festival List of the Immigration Rules, a provision that allows event organisers to bring in international performers without going through the standard sponsorship process required under the UK's points-based immigration system.

UK names of 72 festivals that can invite foreign entertainers without permit-free sponsorship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool/Chris Daramola

Source: Getty Images

UK permit-free festivals for foreign artists

Under the rules, performers at these listed events may also receive payment for their appearances through the Standard Visitor route. Established professional artists and entertainers may additionally qualify for paid engagements under the Permitted Paid Engagement provisions.

The government's list covers 72 festivals spanning music, arts, literature, jazz, theatre, and more. Below is the complete list:

1. Africa Oye

2. Aldeburgh Festival

3. All Points East

4. American Express presents BST Hyde Park

5. Barbican Festivals – Live from the Barbican

6. Belfast International Arts Festival

7. Belsonic

8. Big Church Festival

9. Birmingham Hippodrome Festivals & Sites

10. Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival

11. Boomtown Festival

12. Bradford Literature Festival

13. Breakin’ Convention

14. Brighton Festival

15. Brighton Fringe

16. Cambridge Folk Festival

17. Camden Fringe

18. Camp Bestival Dorset

19. Celtic Connections

20. Cheltenham Festivals (Jazz, Science, Music & Literature Festivals)

21. Cornwall International Male Choral Festival

22. Creamfields

23. C2C: Country to Country Festival

24. Dance Umbrella

25. Download

26. Durham BRASS Festival

27. Edinburgh Festival Fringe

28. Edinburgh International Book Festival

29. Edinburgh International Children’s Festival

30. Edinburgh International Festival

31. Edinburgh International Jazz and Blues Festival

32. Emerge Belfast

33. End of the Road Festival

34. Fierce Festival Ltd

35. Flamenco Festival at Sadler’s Wells Theatre

36. Freedom Festival Arts Trust

37. Garsington Opera

38. Glasgow International Jazz Festival

39. Global Streets

40. Glyndebourne

41. Greenbelt

42. Greenwich and Docklands International Festival

43. Green Man

44. Harrogate International Festivals

45. Hay Festival Foundation Ltd

46. Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival

47. Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

48. Isle of Wight Festival

49. Latitude

50. Leeds Festival

51. Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

52. Love Supreme

53. Meltdown (Southbank Centre)

54. Norfolk & Norwich Festival

55. Out There Festival

56. Parklife

57. Reading Festival

58. Shubbak

59. Sonica

60. Southbank Centre Festivals & Series

61. Stockton International Riverside Festival (SIRF)

62. Summer at Snape

63. Terminal

64. The EFG London Jazz Festival

65. The Great Escape Festival

66. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

67. The Warehouse Project

68. We Out Here

69. Wilderness

70. Wireless Festival

71. WOMAD

72. WWE Live

What the permit-free festival rules mean

Foreign artists invited to participate in any of the 72 listed festivals are not required to secure a sponsorship certificate from the organising body beforehand. This removes a significant administrative burden that would otherwise apply to international performers seeking paid work in the UK under the standard immigration framework.

The Standard Visitor route and the Permitted Paid Engagement provisions together create a pathway for both emerging and established foreign entertainers to take part in these events legally and receive compensation for their performances.

UK releases names of ETA eligible countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published a list of 82 countries whose citizens can travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a standard visa.

The permit allows eligible visitors to stay in the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man for up to six months.

Source: Legit.ng