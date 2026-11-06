Nigerian car buyers are urged to look beyond showroom prices and compare long-term maintenance and repair costs

Warranty terms, free servicing and roadside assistance can help reduce ownership costs, but coverage and exclusions matter

CarlohaCare 6-6-7 offers a six-year warranty, six years of free servicing and a seven-day repair promise, subject to conditions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Buying a car in Nigeria is a major financial commitment, but experts say focusing solely on the purchase price could leave motorists facing unexpected expenses after driving out of the showroom.

Beyond attractive designs, fuel efficiency and engine performance, prospective buyers are being encouraged to examine the after-sales services that determine how much they eventually spend on maintaining their vehicles.

Five checks every Nigerian car buyer must know before paying. Credit: NurPhoto/contributor

Source: Getty Images

These include warranty protection, free servicing, roadside assistance and repair commitments, which could significantly influence the overall cost of ownership.

Why vehicle warranties matter to buyers

A vehicle warranty protects buyers against certain manufacturing defects and component failures within a specified period.

However, automotive dealers caution that longer warranties do not necessarily guarantee broader protection.

Some agreements exclude accidental damage, worn-out components and faults arising from poor maintenance.

Buyers should therefore request written warranty documents, examine exclusions and confirm whether repairs must be carried out at authorised service centres.

Free servicing can reduce maintenance costs

Routine servicing is another consideration that could save motorists substantial expenses, particularly during the early years of vehicle ownership.

Depending on the agreement, free servicing may cover scheduled inspections, oil changes, filter replacements and labour costs.

However, some packages exclude replacement parts and consumables.

Prospective buyers should establish the duration of the offer, mileage restrictions and services covered before making payments.

Roadside assistance offers emergency protection

Vehicle breakdowns can be particularly frustrating on Nigerian highways, where access to reliable mechanical assistance may be limited.

Roadside assistance packages provide support during unexpected mechanical problems, including vehicle recovery and emergency services.

For instance, CarlohaCare Rescue offers 24-hour roadside assistance on highways and major roads under specified arrangements.

Motorists should nevertheless confirm geographical coverage, eligibility and possible additional charges.

Dealers introduce extended ownership packages

Some Nigerian automobile distributors are introducing comprehensive after-sales packages to attract customers and address concerns about maintenance expenses.

One example is CarlohaCare 6-6-7, which combines a six-year warranty, six years of free servicing and a seven-day repair promise.

However, these benefits remain subject to applicable conditions, making it important for buyers to understand what happens when repairs exceed the promised period, Daily Trust reports.

Check these five things before paying for a Tokunbo car in Nigeria.

Source: Getty Images

What Nigerian car buyers should check

Before completing a vehicle purchase, motorists should confirm warranty coverage, servicing schedules, emergency assistance arrangements and repair procedures.

They should also compare the total ownership costs of different vehicles rather than relying exclusively on showroom prices.

Ultimately, a cheaper vehicle could become more expensive over time if maintenance, repairs, and emergency support are not adequately considered.

Toyota Corolla hits N8.5m

Legit.ng earlier reported that Car dealers across Nigeria have raised concerns over declining vehicle sales as soaring import duties, exchange rate pressures, and rising living costs push the prices of foreign-used vehicles, popularly called Tokunbo cars, beyond the reach of many Nigerians.

The dealers say the situation has significantly weakened demand, leaving many automobile traders struggling to sell vehicles despite rising operational costs.

Source: Legit.ng