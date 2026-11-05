The UK government published the official fee for its two-year Standard Visitor visa, which allows stays of up to six months per visit

The long-term visa option is designed for travellers who visit the UK on a regular basis rather than as a one-off trip

Applicants must meet the same eligibility requirements as the standard single-entry visitor visa before they can access the long-term option

The United Kingdom government has confirmed that the fee for a two-year Standard Visitor visa stands at £506 (roughly ₦830,000) in 2026, giving frequent travellers the option to secure longer-term access to the country rather than reapplying for each trip.

The fee and visa details appear on the UK government's official visa application page, which outlines the full range of Standard Visitor visa options currently available to applicants.

The UK reveals how much applicants must pay for a two-year standard visitor visa. Photo credit: WPA Pool

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What the UK 2-year visitor visa covers?

The 2-year long-term Standard Visitor visa permits the holder to stay in the UK for up to six months on each visit within that two-year window.

It is intended for people who travel to the UK regularly and want to avoid the cost and paperwork of applying repeatedly for a standard single-entry visa.

The Standard Visitor visa, by comparison, is priced lower but covers only a single period of stay.

Applicants who do not visit the UK often may find that option more cost-effective, while those who travel several times a year could benefit from the long-term route.

UK visit visitor visa: How to apply

The UK government offers the long-term visa as an alternative at the point of application. Prospective visitors can choose between the standard and long-term options when submitting their application, provided they meet the eligibility criteria for a Standard Visitor visa.

Those requirements include demonstrating a genuine intention to visit, sufficient funds to cover the trip, and clear ties to their home country that confirm they intend to leave the UK before their permitted stay expires.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK confirmed the official fee for its five-year standard visitor visa.

Cost of UK 10-year visitor visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK shared the cost of its 10-year standard visitor visa.

The 10-year visa allows holders to visit the UK for up to six months per trip, removing the need to reapply before each journey.

It is offered as an alternative to the standard single-entry visitor visa, which is aimed at those who travel to the UK less frequently.

Source: Legit.ng