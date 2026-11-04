Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has opened up about why he is uncomfortable with being judged by the number of awards he has won

During an interview on the CreativiTea podcast, the actor said he would rather be assessed based on his most recent acting performance

Arukwe stressed that delivering quality work matters more to him than receiving accolades

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has shared an interesting perspective about fame and recognition, explaining why he is not particularly comfortable with the attention that comes with winning awards.

The actor, who has continued to build his profile in the Nigerian movie industry, made this known during an interview on the CreativiTea podcast.

Uzor Arukwe gives reason he does not like accolades. Photos: @uzorarukwe/IG.

Source: Instagram

While discussing his approach to his career, Arukwe admitted that he is scared of accolades because he does not want people to use awards as the standard for measuring his success.

The actor said he would prefer to be judged by the quality of his most recent work rather than the number of awards attached to his name.

He stated:

“But you know I’m also very scared of accolades because I don’t want you to measure me on awards or with awards or by awards. I want you to measure me by my last job.”

Watch the YouTube video of Uzor Arukwe's interview here:

Uzor Arukwe says he would prefer to be judged by the quality of his most recent work rather than the number of awards attached to his name. Photo: @uzorarukwe/IG.

Source: Instagram

Uzor Arukwe reacts to Bambam's marital saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uzor Arukwe trended amid the marital tension surrounding one of his colleagues, Bambam, and her husband, Teddy A.

A netizen had advised Arukwe to stop partnering with Bambam because of her marital saga. Reacting, Arukwe slammed the X user, stating that he could never be him

Source: Legit.ng