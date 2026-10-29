Patrick Stewart, beloved for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Professor Charles Xavier, died on Wednesday, October 28, in Los Angeles

The knighted British actor had been living with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, cared for by his wife Sunny at the time of his death

Stewart's family confirmed he spent his final moments surrounded by loved ones, live music, prayer, and laughter

Sir Patrick Stewart, one of the most distinguished British actors of his generation, has died at the age of 86 following a battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

He passed away on Wednesday, 28 October, at his Los Angeles home, in the care of his wife, Sunny Ozell.

Hollywood loses a legend as X-Men and Star Trek star Patrick Stewart dies at 86. Credit: @patrickstewart

Source: Instagram

A statement shared on his official accounts confirmed the news:

"We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia."

The statement added that he "has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all."

From Yorkshire poverty to global stardom

Born on 13 July 1940, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, Stewart grew up in difficult circumstances.

His father, a World War Two veteran, returned from combat struggling with alcoholism and post-traumatic stress, and Stewart later recalled stepping between his parents to shield his mother from physical abuse.

It was a schoolteacher who offered him an escape at age 12, introducing him to Shakespeare through "The Merchant of Venice" and igniting a lifelong passion for performance.

He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1960s and built a formidable stage career, portraying roles from Claudius to Macbeth.

Yet it was a television role he very nearly turned down that would define him globally. At 47, Stewart was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," a series that ran from 1987 to 1994.

His close friend Ian McKellen had urged him to remain in theatre, but Stewart accepted the part and went on to play Picard across 176 episodes, multiple films, and the streaming series "Star Trek: Picard," which premiered in 2020.

"As the seven seasons of TNG went by, the distinction between Jean-Luc Picard and Patrick Stewart became thinner and thinner, until it was impossible for me to know where he left off and I began," he told the Guardian in 2022.

See his viral Instagram post below:

A Legacy Spanning Stage and Screen

Stewart was similarly reluctant when approached to play Professor Charles Xavier, the wheelchair-using mutant leader, in the "X-Men" film franchise.

He ultimately agreed and again found himself at the centre of a beloved global phenomenon, beginning with the first "X-Men" film in 2000.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2010, joining the ranks of his own heroes, including Laurence Olivier, John Gielgud, and Alec Guinness.

Stewart is survived by his wife, Sunny Ozell, whom he married in 2013, and his two children. He was 86.

Veteran actor Alan Dysert’s death leaves fans heartbroken

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alan Dysert, who played Sean Cudahy on ABC's All My Children, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the age of 75.

His wife Michelle confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, revealing he had been fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Dysert had previously written a 2023 autobiography about his decades-long cancer journey, during which he never stopped acting or teaching.

Source: Legit.ng