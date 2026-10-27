Alan Dysert, who played Sean Cudahy on ABC's All My Children, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the age of 75

His wife Michelle confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, revealing he had been fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer

Dysert had previously written a 2023 autobiography about his decades-long cancer journey, during which he never stopped acting or teaching

Alan Dysert, the actor best known for his role in the long-running ABC soap opera *All My Children*, has died at the age of 75 following a prolonged battle with cancer.

His wife, Michelle, confirmed his passing through a statement published on his Facebook page, revealing that he died on Friday, 23 October 2026.

Veteran actor Alan Dysert dies after cancer fight, fans pay tribute. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

She described a man who faced his health struggles with humour, determination, and an enduring appreciation for life.

"Alan faced more than his share of health challenges over the years, yet he continued to approach life with determination, humor, and gratitude," Michelle wrote. "He fought hard for the life he loved, and I was honored to stand beside him through it all."

In the same tribute, she spoke about the profound love they shared.

"While I am struggling to imagine life without him, I am forever grateful to have experienced what so many people spend their lives searching for — the love of a lifetime," she added.

Michelle also addressed the sons Dysert leaves behind, Cody and Cooper, as well as his wider circle.

"I hope you'll remember Alan with a smile, share a favorite story, and celebrate the joy he brought into this world," the statement concluded.

Alan Dysert's decades-long cancer fight

Dysert had not kept his illness entirely private. In his 2023 autobiography, Lights, Camera, Cancer!, he described battling a "rare, aggressive, and incurable cancer" that had first been diagnosed decades before his death. He detailed multiple rounds of chemotherapy, four cancer-related surgeries, and 29 CT scans spread across 12 years.

Despite the relentless nature of his treatment, he never stepped away from his career or his passion for creative work, continuing to act, teach, and produce content until near the end of his life. The specific type of cancer has not been publicly disclosed.

All My Children star Alan Dysert’s death sparks emotional reactions online. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who was Alan Dysart?

Dysert grew up on a farm in Illinois before studying television arts at the University of Illinois.

His early career took him into stand-up comedy before he transitioned into acting. He made his television debut on the 1978 sitcom Soap, and later joined the cast of All My Children, the ABC daytime drama that aired for 26 seasons between 1970 and 2013. His film credits include Two Weeks* (2006) and The Grift (2008).

He is survived by his wife Michelle and their two sons, Cody and Cooper.

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng