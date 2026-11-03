CREDICORP has launched SPARK to expand consumer financing and support Nigerian businesses and manufacturers

More than 351,000 Nigerians have accessed over N53.5 billion in credit, with women making up about 59 per cent of beneficiaries

SPARK is a loan, not a grant; applicants should check official terms and beware of fraud

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has introduced a new consumer credit initiative known as SPARK, aimed at expanding access to financing for Nigerians while supporting local businesses and manufacturers.

The initiative forms part of the Federal Government's broader efforts to improve access to affordable consumer credit, stimulate economic activity and enable more citizens to purchase essential goods and services without making full upfront payments.

FG releases new USSD code for Nigerians to buy food, solar, and other items on credit. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The development comes as CREDICORP disclosed that it had facilitated more than N53.5 billion in consumer credit for over 351,000 Nigerians since commencing operations.

According to the corporation, women account for approximately 59 per cent of beneficiaries, highlighting their significant participation in the expanding consumer credit programme.

How SPARK aims to support Nigerians

SPARK is designed to strengthen access to structured consumer financing, potentially allowing eligible Nigerians to spread the cost of purchases over an agreed repayment period.

The initiative also reflects the government's efforts to stimulate domestic production by connecting consumer demand with economic opportunities for Nigerian businesses.

By improving access to credit, the programme could help consumers make essential purchases while creating additional demand for goods produced by local manufacturers.

However, the actual benefits will depend on the financing terms, eligibility conditions and accessibility of the scheme.

Government highlights benefits for local manufacturers

Speaking on the broader economic significance of CREDICORP's activities, Takang said properly structured public investment could generate benefits beyond individual borrowers.

"Through CREDICORP, we are seeing how well-structured public investment can stimulate enterprise, support local manufacturers and deliver measurable economic impact directly to citizens," Takang said.

The statement underscores the government's expectation that consumer financing can support businesses by increasing purchasing power and encouraging demand for locally manufactured products.

For manufacturers and retailers, improved access to consumer credit could translate into stronger sales, particularly for products that many households struggle to purchase outright.

Over 351,000 Nigerians benefit from credit

CREDICORP's latest figures indicate that more than 351,000 Nigerians have accessed credit facilities worth over N53.5 billion through its activities, TheCable reported.

Women account for about 59 per cent of beneficiaries, suggesting substantial female participation in the programme.

The corporation's figures also highlight the growing role of structured lending in helping Nigerians finance purchases and manage household expenditure.

Nevertheless, the figures represent the corporation's broader credit activities and should not be interpreted as loans already disbursed under SPARK.

What Nigerians should know before applying

Importantly, SPARK is a loan initiative, not a government grant.

Beneficiaries will be required to repay borrowed funds according to the conditions agreed with their lenders.

CREDICORP has not provided comprehensive public information in the available announcement about SPARK's loan limits, interest rates, repayment periods or complete eligibility requirements, Punch reports.

FG's new USSD code to help Nigerians buy food, solar and other food items on credit. Credit: CREDICORP

Source: Twitter

Prospective applicants should therefore confirm these details through official CREDICORP communication channels before making financial commitments.

Nigerians should also beware of fraudulent agents, unofficial websites and individuals demanding upfront payments in exchange for guaranteed loan approval.

Borrowers are advised to understand the total repayment obligation, applicable charges and consequences of missed payments before accepting any credit offer.

SPARK's success will ultimately depend on whether it provides accessible financing on sustainable terms while delivering meaningful benefits to consumers and Nigerian businesses.

FG begins N75,000 cash transfer to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that some vulnerable Nigerian households have reportedly begun receiving ₦25,000 payment alerts under the Federal Government’s Household Prosperity and Empowerment (HoPE) Cash Transfer Programme, raising hopes of financial relief amid rising living costs.

The development suggests that disbursements may have commenced for selected beneficiaries, although authorities have yet to confirm the extent of payments nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng