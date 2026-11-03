Spanish police confirmed they opened a formal investigation after Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died following a on-field collision during a second-division match

De Miguel, aged 30, suffered a cardiac arrest after Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono struck him in the chest while rushing out to clear the ball

Under Spanish law, any death considered non-natural automatically triggers a judicial inquiry, with prosecutors also set to be involved in the case

Spanish police have opened a criminal investigation into the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who died on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after suffering a cardiac arrest caused by a collision during a league match the previous evening.

The 30-year-old forward was involved in a challenge near midfield during stoppage time of a Spanish second-division fixture between Tenerife and Andorra when goalkeeper Jesus Owono rushed out of his area to clear the ball and struck the forward in the chest.

Spanish police have opened an investigation into the death of Jesus de Miguel following an on-field collision in a second-division match. Photo credit: CD Tenerife

Source: Twitter

The match was immediately abandoned, and Owono was shown a red card.

According to Sky Sports, De Miguel received treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

Tenerife initially said the player was "stable, despite the severity of his condition," but announced early on Tuesday that his neurological condition had worsened overnight.

The La Liga 2 club confirmed his death at around 8am.

Police launch investigation into De Miguel's death

Spain's National Police confirmed that formal proceedings had been opened and that prosecutors would be involved. However, authorities in the Canary Islands clarified that the opening of the inquiry was a standard procedure, MARCA reports.

Under Spanish law, any death classified as non-natural automatically requires a judicial investigation.

CD Tenerife issued a statement expressing grief following the announcement.

"Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true, we at CD Tenerife announce the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda. There are no words of comfort. There is absolutely nothing that can ease this overwhelming sense of sadness," the club wrote.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and several other Spanish clubs paid tribute to the forward in the hours after the news broke.

Owono deactivates Instagram as tributes pour in

Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea international and the goalkeeper involved in the collision, Jesus Owono, has deactivated his Instagram account following the incident.

There has been no public statement from him after the incident.

The world players' union, Fifpro, issued a formal tribute:

"Fifpro is deeply saddened by the passing of CD Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel. Our thoughts are with Jesus' family, friends, team-mates, everyone at CD Tenerife, and all those affected. Rest in peace, Jesus."

The investigation remains ongoing, with prosecutors expected to review the circumstances of the incident in the coming days.

Why Jesus Owono could land in prison

Legit.ng previously reported about the possible criminal charges facing goalkeeper Jesus Owono after a fatal collision with CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda.

The case could carry a prison term of up to four years if investigators find gross negligence. But the red card Owono received during the match does not prove legal fault, and the outcome will depend on the evidence.

Source: Legit.ng