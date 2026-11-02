MC Ajina announced the death of Jamiu, a pharmacist who once went viral for marrying two wives on the same day

Jamiu passed away in the late hours of Friday, October 31, 2026, at Okengwe Ehi, under circumstances the MC didn't disclose

His death has stirred strong reactions online, with many Nigerians linking his passing to his famous double wedding

The Nigerian man who once captured the internet's attention by marrying two wives on the same day has died. Jamiu, a pharmacist, passed away on the night of Friday, 31st October, 2026, at Okengwe Ehi.

The news was shared on Instagram by MC Ajina on Sunday, 1st November, 2026, in a tribute post that described Jamiu as "a promising young man" with a bright future cut short.

Businessman trend after passing a few months after he married two wives. Photo credit: @mcajina

Source: Instagram

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we mourn the sudden departure of a promising young man, Jamiu, who passed away in the late hours of Friday, 31st October, 2026, at Okengwe Ehi," MC Ajina

Jamiu: Tribute to young life cut short

In the tribute, MC Ajina described Jamiu's death as a painful reminder of life's fragility, noting that he was taken away when he still had so much ahead of him.

Businessman Jamiu dies a few months after he married two wives in a viral ceremony. Photo credit@mcajina

Source: Instagram

The post expressed that his loss has left a deep void in the hearts of family, friends, and all who knew him personally.

"Your death is a painful reminder that life is indeed temporary. You were a young man with a bright future, great hopes and dreams yet to be fulfilled," the tribute read.

Here is the Instagram post about the late businessman:

Nigerians react to Jamiu's death

The news quickly spread across social media, where many users recalled Jamiu's earlier viral moment. His double wedding had made him a widely recognised figure online, and the circumstances of his death prompted a wave of pointed commentary.

@lyndaonwukwe wrote:

"Polygamy is very peaceful. May his soul rest in perfect peace"

@l.tobiloba reacted:

"Three at the same time—Dem don ride Udeme to his creator."

@_annie___grace_ commented:

"Men are polygamous in nature! Na them be this"

@prime_heavenz said:

"wetin dey sweet man na him dey kill man."

@cinderelladiamond06 wrote:

"Too much of everything is bad"

@roughtruthman shared:

"Load too much no do pass urself."

@abokiph noted:

"Fit be say the man know say em go kpai soon, then na why em go marry 2 same times. But you'll see people say na cuz of the 2 wey em marry same time kpai am"

Singer Nally's last Instagram post trends

Namibian Afrobeat singer Josef Simson, popularly known as Nally, has reportedly died following a tragic accident on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The singer’s death has left fans and music lovers mourning, with many taking to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the rising artiste.

Amid the outpouring of tributes, Nally’s final Instagram post, shared just a day before his death, has resurfaced online.

The post featured a clip of his song Untouchable, with fans flooding the comment section after noticing the lyrics he used in the track. Many expressed shock and sadness, reflecting on the words in what turned out to be his final social media update.

Source: Legit.ng