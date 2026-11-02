The US government has outlined the academic programmes that require foreign nationals to obtain an F visa before travelling to study

Six categories of institutions fall under the F visa requirement, ranging from universities to language training programmes

Foreign nationals attending vocational schools or short recreational courses may need a different visa category altogether

The United States government has published a clear breakdown of the educational programmes that require foreign students to hold an F visa before they can legally enrol and study in the country.

According to the US Department of State, any foreign national wishing to pursue academic studies in the United States must first secure the appropriate student visa. The type of institution a student plans to attend determines which visa category applies.

US lists 6 educational programs that require foreign students to get an F Visa. Photo: Getty

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6 programmes in US that require F Visa

The US government lists six categories of academic institutions that specifically require an F visa for foreign enrolment. These are:

1. Universities and colleges

2. High schools

3. Private elementary schools

4. Seminaries

5. Conservatories

6. Any other academic institution, including language training programmes.

Foreign nationals who have been accepted into any of these institutions cannot simply travel on a tourist or visitor visa and expect to begin their studies. A valid F visa must be obtained before departure.

Other US visa categories for different study purposes

Not all study-related travel to the United States falls under the F visa requirement. Students planning to attend a vocational or other recognised non-academic institution, provided it is not a language training programme, are required to obtain an M visa instead.

There is also a provision for those who wish to engage in short-term, recreational study. A Visitor (B) visa permits enrolment in brief recreational courses, on the condition that the programme does not count towards a degree or academic certificate. This option is intended for casual, non-credit learning rather than formal academic pursuit.

The US Department of State makes clear that the distinction between these visa categories matters significantly. Choosing the wrong visa type before travel could result in being denied entry or removed from a programme upon arrival.

For Nigerians and other African nationals considering studying in the United States, understanding which visa category applies to their chosen programme is an essential first step before making any application or travel arrangements.

Legit.ng has reported that the US listed ways foreigners can get a Green Card via employment.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng