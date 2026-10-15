The Ooni of Ife accompanied his wife, Yeyeluwa Mariam Ogunwusi, to her office as she returned to work after over a year on maternity leave

The Olori had welcomed twins for the royal father before the couple recently held a grand naming ceremony for the babies

A video of the touching moment circulated on Instagram on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, sparking warm reactions from fans

It is not every day that a monarch shows up at his wife's workplace, but the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, did just that, and Nigerians cannot stop talking about it.

A video circulating on Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, captured the royal father visiting the office of his wife, Yeyeluwa Mariam Ogunwusi, on the occasion of her return to work after spending more than a year on maternity leave.

Reactions as Ooni of Ife escorts wife Yeyeluwa Mariam as she resumes work after maternity leave. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

The Olori had given birth to twins for the Ooni, and the couple celebrated the new arrivals with a grand naming ceremony just a few weeks before her resumption.

Olori Mariam: A royal show of support

In the footage, Yeyeluwa Mariam was seen signing official documents while engaged in conversation with the Ooni, who was present alongside a number of people who had accompanied him to her office.

The mood appeared relaxed and warm, offering viewers a rare glimpse into the couple's bond away from formal royal ceremonies.

Ooni of Ife trends over sweet gesture towards first wife. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

The gesture resonated widely with fans, many of whom praised the Ooni for publicly championing his wife's career and independence.

Here is the Instagram video of the monarch and his queen:

Fans react to the viral Video

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@adesinaronke1952 said:

"In this life, women empower yourself oooo"

@daoo.collections commented:

"Beautiful"

@kidsfashion_more wrote:

"Abeg where she dey work."

@nikky_aare shared:

"This is the no doubt the queen of his heart."

@enniscope stated:

"The Ooni did not marry any lazy woman. I believe all of them have something that they do."

Olori Ashley speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng reported that Olori Folashade shared a lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby bump grew till she had her baby in her hands. She gushed over the gift. In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng