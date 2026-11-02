President Bola Tinubu visited the Ka'aba in Makkah and spoke to a State House correspondent shortly after

Tinubu said the experience left him with a conviction about his continued service to Nigeria

The president shared his thoughts in an interview with Musbau Dan-Wahab after his historic entry into the holy stone structure

President Bola Tinubu has said he believes he was granted divine wisdom to keep serving Nigeria following his visit to the Ka'aba, the sacred stone structure at the centre of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu made this known in an interview with a State House correspondent shortly after completing what was described as a historic entry into the Ka'aba. This came as the president sought re-election to the office in the 2027 general election.

President Bola Tinubu says he was bestowed with spiritual wisdom to continue ruling Nigeria Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Tinubu on his Makkah visit

The president said the spiritual experience deepened his sense of purpose and his commitment to leading the country. He tied the visit directly to his role as Nigeria's leader, suggesting the occasion had reinforced his belief that he was meant to continue in office.

The Ka'aba, which stands at the heart of Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, is among the most sacred sites in Islam. Entry into the structure itself is exceedingly rare and is typically reserved for heads of state and selected dignitaries.

Tinubu did not elaborate further on the specifics of what he described as wisdom received during the visit, but his remarks to the State House correspondent left little doubt about the personal significance he attached to the experience.

Tinubu's return from Makkah

The interview took place immediately after the president returned from the Ka'aba, with NTA capturing his reflections at that moment. Tinubu framed the visit as both a spiritual and personal milestone, one that he indicated would shape his approach to governance going forward.

The president's visit to the holy site drew attention given the access it represented and the timing of his public comments linking the experience to his leadership of Nigeria.

See the video of the interview on X here:

Tinubu's camp replies to Atiku on Ebola fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused Atiku Abubakar of disrespecting the presidency by linking President Tinubu's name to Ebola in a public statement.

Spokesperson Dele Alake said the N10 billion approved in June for the Ebola emergency has not been spent, pushing back on Atiku's accountability questions.

The council urged the opposition to stop politicising the Ebola outbreak and instead support health authorities managing the crisis.

Source: Legit.ng