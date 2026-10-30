Lateef Adedimeji shared a tender moment cradling one of his triplets in a Friday post on Instagram

Funke Akindele called him out in the comments, accusing him of playing favourite with his children

The actor responded with a swift explanation for why he was giving one baby extra attention

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has poked fun at her colleague Lateef Adedimeji after he posted a heartwarming video of himself bonding with one of his triplets.

On October 30, the actor took to his Instagram page to share a clip of himself gently cradling one of the babies while offering a prayerful message to his followers.

Funke Akindele and Lateef Adedimeji exchange playful comments over the actor's video with his son. Photo: funkejenifaakindele/adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Accompanying the post was a Friday blessing that read:

"May Allah answer the duʿās you have made in private, fulfil the righteous hopes you carry in your heart, and grant you what is truly best for you. Jumu'ah Mubārakah 🤍🥰 Allahumma salli 'ala Muhammad wa 'ala ālihi wa sallim 🤲"

Funke Akindele calls out Lateef Adedimeji

Lateef Adedimeji, who is married to fellow actress Mo Bimpe, welcomed triplets earlier this year, and the clip quickly drew attention from fans and colleagues alike.

It was Funke Akindele's comment, however, that set social media buzzing.

The filmmaker jumped into the comment section with a playful accusation, suggesting Lateef was showing clear favouritism among the three babies.

"I'm calling right away," she wrote, before adding, "You don carry your carbon copy."

The implication was clear: Funke Akindele reckoned he was singling out the child who looked most like him, leaving the other two without the same attention.

Lateef Adedimeji shares a tender father-son moment with one of his triplets as Funke Akindele joins the conversation

Source: Original

Lateef Adedimeji's response to Funke Akindele

Lateef Adedimeji was quick to defend himself, offering a simple but amusing reason for the solo cuddle session.

"Trying to put him to sleep ni," he replied, insisting there was no preference at play and that the baby simply needed to be settled.

The lighthearted exchange between the two Nollywood stars delighted fans who followed along in the comments, with the back-and-forth capturing the warmth and camaraderie between colleagues off-screen.

See Lateef Adedimeji's Instagram post below:

Mo Bimpe entertains her six-month-old triplets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe and her team entertained her six-month-old triplets with an energetic singing and dancing performance in a video shared on Instagram on October 21, 2026.

The actress joked that the babies had turned their parents and crew into their personal entertainment squad, adding that the performers deserved a Grammy for their efforts.

The video followed her emotional tribute to the triplets, in which she expressed gratitude for becoming a mother after years of praying and hoping for children.

Source: Legit.ng