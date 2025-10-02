Veteran actress Bimbo Akintola insisted polygamy is part of Nigerian tradition and should be embraced

She cited a personal story of a woman who found a second wife for her husband because of differences

Akintola linked monogamy to parenting, urging mothers to raise sons with the same values they give daughters

Veteran Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola has reignited the conversation about polygamy during her recent appearance on the Talk To B podcast

The 55-year-old star argued that polygamy is not only cultural but also practical in today’s world.

According to the movie star, the reality of a “shortage of men” makes it sensible for women to share a husband.

Bimbo Akintola says women must learn to share their husbands. Photos: Bimbo Akintola.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress had, in another interview, explained why she is single and childless despite her age.

However, Akintola recalled how many in her generation grew up in homes where men had multiple wives, especially in Yoruba households.

She said polygamy was normalised back then, and while it came with both advantages and disadvantages, it was simply part of the social fabric.

She explained:

“Most of Generation X, Yorubas, and even our parents had two to three wives. It was something we saw while growing up."

The actress went further by sharing a striking personal example of how some women embraced the idea.

She narrated how one woman, faced with her husband’s higher bedroom drive, took matters into her own hands.

To preserve her peace, the woman married another wife for her husband. She stressed that not all second marriages are forced on women—some actively make the choice.

She insisted that if women want a world where men remain committed to one wife, they must teach their sons to hold the same moral standards society places on daughters.

She stated:

“All these men we are talking about, who are polygamous and cheat, were raised by someone. Raise your son to be that kind of man so that future women, your daughters, will have men like that to marry.”

Watch the interview here:

Nigerians react to Bimbo Akintola's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Femimexican:

"She is a wise woman. Biola just knows how to make her interview informative and instructional. Bimbo Akintola was in her element all through this great and insightful interview. God bless you"

@ayoolashajobi824:

"Even before watching this interview,i have always loved Aunty Bimbo. Honestly she's a great woman with great wisdom. Love you Aunty Bimbo"

@funmilayooyinlade5553:

"Honestly, this interview is the best I have seen here. I have learned and unlearned in this session. Thank you Aunty Bimbo for speaking the whole truth. I can't wait to see her here again. Sis Biola, thanks for bringing her on this show. God bless you both. Kudus to the crews too. I am downloading this piece, out-mostly important."

Bimbo Akintola Akintola links monogamy to parenting. Photos: Bimbo Akintola.

Source: Instagram

Bimbo Akintola speaks on meeting Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bimbo Akintola recently sparked reactions online after sharing a never-heard-before story about fellow actress Iyabo Ojo’s early acting journey.

Speaking in a recent podcast, the seasoned screen diva revealed that she met Iyabo when the now-famous actress was just 19 years old, full of passion and dreams.

Akintola explained that she admired Iyabo’s courage and how far she was willing to go to chase her acting dreams.

Source: Legit.ng