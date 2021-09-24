Popular Yoruba actress, Lola Idije is celebrating reaching a new age and she is all excited about her big day

The thankful Lola shared new beautiful photos on her Instagram page to celebrate the special occasion

Fans and colleagues of the beautiful actress have flooded her page with lovely birthday messages and wishes

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actress, Lola Idije is celebrating her birthday today, September 24, and she is thankful for her new age.

Nollywood Actress Lola Idije Shares New birthday photos. Credit: lola_idije1959

Source: Instagram

The actress full of gratitude, shared new photos of herself on her verified Instagram page to celebrate her new year.

Lola who is a veteran actress chose to wear a beautiful velvet dress laced with stones design for her photoshoot when people of her age could have preffered traditional attaires.

She accompanied the pictures with kind words and thanked God for sparing her life, read her caption below:

"Halleluyah l am + 1 today, l wish myself Happy birthday thank you lord, for keeping me alive, for your mercy and kindness to witness today, thank you lord."

Check out the actress' birthday post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Lola Idije

A couple of Lola Idije's colleagues and fans have dropped their birthday wishes and complimented the beautiful photos.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions in her comment section, read below:

Teemama123:

"Happy birthday mummy age gratefully."

Blessinbeautyglamz_:

"Happy birthday grandma."

Iam_folasade:

"Age with Grace ma."

Iamtosynefab

"Happy birthday ma you look stunning."

Therealremisurutu:

"Happy beautiful birthday Egbon mi more Life in massive wealth n sound Health in Jesus name."

Iamadeniyitayo:

"Happy beautiful birthday mummy more glorious years in good health ma"

Officialomoborty:

"Happiest birthday to my darling ageless beauty ever sweet 16 momma"

