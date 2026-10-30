Carter Efe shared an emotional post about girlfriend Taylor Jasmine leaving Nigeria for the United States on October 29, 2026

Social commentator GehGeh questioned Carter's display of emotion, prompting a sharp response from the skit maker

Carter Efe warned GehGeh that no outside interference could damage what he and Taylor Jasmine share

Nigerian skit maker and streamer Carter Efe has pushed back hard at social commentator GehGeh after the latter took aim at an emotional tribute Carter wrote for his American girlfriend, Taylor Jasmine, as she departed Nigeria for the United States.

Carter had taken to his X page on October 29, 2026, to express how much Jasmine's departure affected him.

Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe addresses social commentator GehGeh over his remarks about Taylor Jasmine. Photo: carterefe/official_gehgeh

Source: Instagram

Rather than keep his feelings private, he chose to bare his heart publicly, writing about how her presence in Nigeria had brought him joy and how the physical distance now felt overwhelming.

"Taylor Jasmine, watching you leave for the USA today broke my heart in ways words can't explain. 🥺❤️‍🩹 Having you here with me in Nigeria made me so happy, and now the distance feels so heavy.I wish I could hold you a little longer. You may be far from my eyes, but you'll never be far from my heart. Until I hold you again, my love. 💔"

GehGeh questions Carter Efe's emotions

The post caught GehGeh's attention, and the social commentator did not hold back his scepticism.

He questioned whether Carter's show of emotion was appropriate, writing:

"Guy for 2026? So all my effort for your life na waste eehn this boy?"

The comment appeared to challenge Carter Efe's decision to be so open about his feelings, suggesting it clashed with a certain image GehGeh believed the streamer should project.

Carter Efe defends his relationship with Taylor Jasmine after GehGeh comments on her departure from Nigeria to the United States. Photo: carterefe/official_gehgeh

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe stands his ground

Carter Efe was not willing to let the remark slide. He addressed GehGeh directly, making it clear that no amount of outside commentary would shake the foundation of what he and Jasmine have built together.

"Bro, if your intention is to spoil my relationship, you're wasting your time. What Taylor and I have is between us, and no matter what you say or do, I trust what we share. You can try to create problems, but you can't destroy something built on genuine love and understanding. ❤️"

The response was firm and unapologetic, with Carter choosing to defend his relationship rather than engage in an extended back-and-forth with his critic.

See Carter Efe's response to GehGeh in the X post below:

Nkechi Blessing confronts Carter Efe and his new girlfriend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing confronted comedian and content creator Carter Efe and his American girlfriend, Taylor Jasmine, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos.

During the heated encounter, the actress accused Carter Efe of being a “woman beater” and alleged that he had physically assaulted his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The incident revived attention around previous domestic abuse allegations, which Carter Efe had denied while describing his past relationship as emotionally draining.

Source: Legit.ng