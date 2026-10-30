The NGX All-Share Index rose by 0.09% to close at 254,299.49 points, adding approximately N140.55 billion to investors' wealth.

Honeywell Flour Mills and May & Baker led the gainers with 10% increases, while Caverton and LivingTrust topped the losers.

Trading volume increased by 52.47% to 997.57 million shares, with First HoldCo accounting for 58.18% of total transactions.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market extended its positive run on Friday, October 30, 2026, as investors gained approximately N140.55 billion following renewed buying interest in heavyweight stocks.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.09% to close at 254,299.49 points, up from 254,083.02 points recorded in the previous trading session.

First HoldCo dominates NGX trading as shares traded hit 997 million Photo: asd

Source: Getty Images

The increase pushed the market's year-to-date return to 63.42%, while market capitalisation gained approximately N140.55 billion.

The latest performance extended the previous session's gains, although market sentiment remained negative as 25 stocks advanced against 32 decliners.

NGX market summary

All-Share Index: 254,299.49 points, up 0.09% from 254,083.02 points.

Market capitalisation: Increased by approximately N140.55 billion.

Year-to-date return: 63.42%.

Trading volume: 997.57 million shares, up 52.47%.

Trading value: N85.81 billion.

Total deals: 37,870 transactions.

Market breadth: 25 gainers against 32 losers.

NGX top gainers

Honeywell Flour Mills and May & Baker led the gainers, each appreciating by 10%.

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc gained 10% to N22.55 from N20.50.

May & Baker Nigeria Plc rose by 10% to N41.80 from N38.00.

Eterna Plc advanced by 9.90%.

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc increased by 9.85%.

Fidelity Bank Plc gained 9.09%.

Other notable gainers included Wema Bank, which rose by 3.23%, MTN Nigeria, which advanced by 3.03%, and Custodian Investment, which gained 0.46%.

Fidelity Bank, GTCO among most traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

NGX top losers

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc dropped by 10% to N3.60 from N4.00.

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc declined by 9.94% to N2.90 from N3.22.

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc lost 9.91% to N1.00 from N1.11.

UPDC Plc fell by 9.46% to N3.35 from N3.70.

Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc declined by 9.46% to N16.66 from N18.40.

Veritas Kapital also touched its 52-week low of N1.00, while Caverton traded below its previous 52-week low of N3.65.

First HoldCo dominates trading activity

Trading activity strengthened during the session, with total volume rising by 52.47% to 997.57 million shares valued at N85.81 billion across 37,870 deals.

First HoldCo Plc dominated transactions, accounting for 580.36 million shares, representing 58.18% of the day's total trading volume.

The bank also recorded the highest traded value at N66.55 billion, representing 77.56% of the total value of transactions.

Fidelity Bank followed with 51.47 million shares traded, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company recorded 36.54 million shares.

Other actively traded stocks included Sovereign Trust Insurance, with 22.70 million shares, and AIICO Insurance, with 17.09 million shares.

Source: Legit.ng