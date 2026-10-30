The family of Mohbad has called for the postponement of Liam’s DNA examination scheduled for Saturday, October 31, in Lagos

In a statement, the family questioned the identity and accreditation of the US laboratory expected to analyse the biological samples

The Alobas insisted they were not opposing the paternity test but wanted transparency, proper safeguards and clarification of the arrangements

The family of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has called for a fresh delay in the DNA examination intended to establish the paternity of his son, Liam.

The test is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 31, at the Mainland General Hospital/IDH in Yaba, Lagos, reports PM News.

Mohbad’s family is calling for the postponement of the DNA test. Photos:@iammohbad/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, the singer’s family has raised concerns about the arrangements for collecting, transporting and analysing the biological samples.

In a statement signed by the family head, Samuel Aloba, on Thursday, October 29, the family demanded that the examination be postponed until certain issues were addressed.

Mohbad’s family questions DNA testing arrangements

According to a PUNCH Newspaper report, the family specifically requested the identity, address and accreditation details of the United States laboratory expected to analyse the samples.

It also questioned whether the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, which it said was designated in a May 5, 2026 court order, would conduct the examination or simply collect samples for shipment abroad.

According to the statement, the family wants clear procedures to ensure that samples collected in Lagos are properly preserved and that the same samples eventually reach the overseas laboratory.

The Alobas expressed concern about possible mishandling or interference but clarified that they were not claiming that any manipulation had already taken place.

Mohbad's family explains why it wants postponement

The family maintained that its position was not an attempt to frustrate the paternity investigation.

Rather, it said transparency and proper safeguards were necessary to protect the credibility of the examination.

It consequently requested adequate notice to all parties and further court directions where necessary before the exercise proceeds.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, aged 27. The paternity of Liam has remained a subject of dispute involving the singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, and his widow, Omowunmi Aloba.

Mohbad’s family questions the credibility of the DNA test. Photo: @iammohbad/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of killing his son

Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she killed him, she could not kill all his family.

Source: Legit.ng