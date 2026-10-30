Dangote Refinery-backed marketers such as Ardova and Aiteo cut petrol prices to N1,264 per litre, while NIPCO offers it at N1,265

Dangote Refinery’s flexible pricing model is intensifying competition among consortium members and putting pressure on independent depots

Cheaper depot prices may not immediately lower pump prices, but sustained competition could bring relief to motorists and businesses

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria's downstream petroleum market is witnessing a fresh wave of price competition as marketers operating under the Dangote Petroleum Refinery consortium reduce petrol prices to as low as N1,264 per litre.

The development offers fresh hope of relief for Nigerians struggling with high fuel costs, as competition among major marketers forces independent depot operators to reconsider their selling prices.

Price war intensifies as Dangote Refinery consortium marketers slash petrol prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

According to Petroleumprice.ng, the latest reductions follow changes to Dangote Refinery's trading structure, allowing participating marketers greater flexibility in determining their prices.

The arrangement has intensified competition among the refinery's 37 consortium members, with several operators adjusting their rates to attract customers and increase sales volumes.

Dangote marketers announce fresh petrol prices

Latest market information shows that Ardova and Aiteo are offering Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly called petrol, at N1,264 per litre.

NIPCO, another major participant in the consortium, is selling the product at N1,265 per litre.

The marginal difference in prices reflects growing competition among marketers seeking to secure larger shares of Nigeria's petrol distribution market.

Industry sources disclosed that some participating marketers currently enjoy a difference of approximately N50 per litre between their purchase and resale prices.

This margin provides room for price adjustments, although actual profitability depends on transportation, financing and other operating expenses.

New Dangote pricing structure drives competition

An industry source familiar with the arrangement explained that Dangote Refinery's revised trading model uses the European gasoline benchmark, EBOB, alongside an agreed premium.

EBOB, also known as Eurobob, is a widely used benchmark for gasoline blendstock traded in European physical and derivatives markets.

Under the arrangement, petrol prices are linked to the benchmark, with additional premiums determined by commercial agreements.

Exchange rates and other applicable costs can also influence the final selling price.

The source explained that the revised structure allows consortium members to respond more quickly to changing market conditions rather than maintaining uniform selling prices.

Independent petrol depots face growing pressure

The price reductions are also affecting independent depot operators, who must compete with Dangote-backed marketers for customers.

Petroleumprice.ng reported that the refinery recently reviewed its petrol prices downward, triggering reductions of up to N10 per litre across some depots within a single day.

The development has intensified pressure on other suppliers to adjust their prices or risk losing customers to competitors offering cheaper products.

However, marketers' ability to reduce prices depends largely on their acquisition costs, existing inventories and operational expenses.

Relief for Nigerians as MRS, AP, and other Dangote Refinery-backed marketers slash petrol prices. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Will Nigerians enjoy cheaper pump prices?

Although the latest reductions offer encouraging signals, lower depot prices do not automatically translate into immediate savings at filling stations.

Retail pump prices also reflect transportation costs, distribution margins and individual marketers' pricing decisions.

Nevertheless, sustained competition could eventually benefit motorists, transport operators and businesses that depend heavily on petrol.

For now, the N1,264 per litre offer highlights the growing influence of Dangote Refinery's supply network on Nigeria's downstream market.

Whether these reductions continue will depend on future refinery pricing decisions, international gasoline benchmarks and prevailing market conditions.

Marketers release new CNG prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian motorists searching for relief from rising transportation costs now have fresh pricing information to consider as petroleum marketers release new rates for compressed natural gas (CNG), an alternative fuel gaining attention across the country.

The latest figures from the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) show that CNG prices range between N380 and N500 per standard cubic metre (scm), offering motorists another option as concerns over petrol affordability persist.

Source: Legit.ng