Banky W announced he is returning to music as a guest artiste on Victor Thompson's upcoming single, Super Power, due on November 6

The singer revealed he had no plans to record music again until a persistent creative nudge pushed him to pray about what he called unfinished business

Thompson reached out via direct message weeks after Banky W's prayer, saying he felt strongly they were meant to record a song together

Banky W is making a surprise return to music, and by his own account, it was never part of the plan.

The singer and pastor announced on Friday that he features on Victor Thompson's forthcoming single, Super Power, sharing a preview of the music video on his Instagram page alongside a candid message about what brought him back.

Singer turned Pastor Banky W featured on a new gospel song by Victor Thompson. Credit: bankyw

Source: Instagram

Banky W's unexpected return

According to the EME Records boss, he had quietly accepted that his recording career was behind him. Years had passed since he last released music, and he had moved on to other chapters of his life, including politics. But he said the pull back to music came quietly and persistently, arriving in the form of lyrics, melodies, and what he described as a nudge he could not ignore.

He wrote on Instagram:

"I thought my music season was over. Apparently, God had other plans."

Banky W said he resisted the feeling for some time, questioning whether anyone would still care and whether it made sense to re-enter an industry he had stepped away from for years. He eventually took it to prayer, specifically asking God to give him songs to sing if the return was truly meant to happen.

Victor Thompson's DM that changed everything

Three weeks after that prayer, Thompson sent him a direct message saying he felt the two of them were supposed to create something together. That conversation produced Super Power, which Banky W described as "an act of obedience" rather than a career move.

He admitted uncertainty about how to navigate music promotion in today's landscape but said he was committed to trusting the process regardless.

Banky W last released a full project in 2017 with *Songs About U*, after which he shifted his focus away from music for an extended stretch.

Super Power by Victor Thompson featuring Banky W is scheduled for release on 6 November.

Fans anticipate Banky W's new music collaboration with gospel singer Victor Thompson. Credit: bankyw

Source: Instagram

The video of Banky W and Victor Thompson grooving to the upcoming song is below:

Reactions as Banky W returns to music

Fans responded with excitement to the announcement. Here are some of their reactions from Instagram:

@ogbene__:

"If you needed a sign this is it. I've been waiting for a gospel album from The Banky W, My Destiny is one of my favorite gospel songs ever and I can't wait for SUPER POWER!!!"

@paulchisom_:

"I've missed hearing this voice sing 🥹 @bankywellington Nov 6th is almost here, let's go!!"

@flaevbeatz:

"This has made my heart glad! ❤️ I'm ready for November 6. 🥳🥳🥳 Congratulations big bro."

@perfectroutines:

"Blessed, I can't wait to hear the full jam 👏👏"

Banky W's wife shares experience with morning sickness

Legit.ng previously reported that Banky W's wife, Adesua Etomi, recounted her story after escaping death as she shared her testimony.

Banky W's wife disclosed in a series of Instagram photos that she nearly died in June of this year, but God saved her.

She revealed that she had a traumatic encounter that resulted in unscheduled surgery, gaining the attention of many.

Source: Legit.ng