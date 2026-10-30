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Toyin Abraham Trends As Old Video Comparing Her Wealth to Fellow Actresses Re-emerges
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Toyin Abraham Trends As Old Video Comparing Her Wealth to Fellow Actresses Re-emerges

by  Chinasa Afigbo
2 min read
  • An old video of Toyin Abraham confidently claiming to be one of the richest actresses in Nollywood has resurfaced online
  • In the clip from three years ago, Toyin Abraham revealed she earned N40 million for her first FilmOne project
  • The actress also spoke about the poor pay she received while working in the Yoruba film industry

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Nollywood star Toyin Abraham has become a trending topic after an old television interview clip resurfaced, showing her making bold claims about her financial standing among Nigerian actresses.

The video, originally recorded about three years ago on Channels Television, features Abraham speaking candidly about her wealth relative to her peers in the industry.

Toyin Abraham sparks fresh debate as old video about her financial status resurfaces
Nigerians react as Toyin Abraham’s old comments about wealth and fellow actresses resurface. Credit: @toyinabraham
Source: Instagram

Her remarks have sparked fresh conversation online, coming at a time when she is already facing criticism over a recent film.

Toyin Abraham on her earnings

In the clip, Abraham did not mince words about where she stands financially.

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She stated clearly that she considers herself among the wealthiest actresses in the country, and backed up that claim with figures from her career.

She attributed her financial growth in entertainment to her collaboration with FilmOne, a major film distribution company.

According to her, her debut project with the company earned her N40 million, a sum she contrasted sharply with what performers in the Yoruba film sector typically receive.

Her exact words in the interview were:

"I can confidently tell you that I'm one of the richest actresses; I'm not just a noise maker. I started making money in entertainment when I worked on FilmOne movies. In my first film, I got paid +40,000,000, but in the Yoruba industry, they paid us peanuts."

Yoruba industry pay under the spotlight

Abraham's comments also reignited a longstanding conversation about wage conditions for actors and actresses in the Yoruba-language film circuit.

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She described the earnings in that space as "peanuts," suggesting a significant gap between what practitioners in that sector take home compared to mainstream Nollywood productions distributed through larger commercial platforms.

The resurfacing of the video appears to have been fuelled partly by ongoing public debate around Abraham's latest movie, with some viewers using her past statements to weigh in on her career and public persona.

Toyin Abraham faces backlash as controversial old video resurfaces online
Toyin Abraham gets social media talking again as old video about her wealth resurfaces. Credit: @toyinabraham
Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie. The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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Toyin AbrahamNollywoodActressesAfrobeats
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