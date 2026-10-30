President Tinubu sent a letter to the Senate nominating six executive directors for the NMDPRA, three of whom are returning appointees

The new nominees will fill roles covering hydrocarbon infrastructure, economic regulations, and corporate services if the Senate approves them

Tinubu also approved a separate appointment for the position of Secretary to the Board and Legal Adviser, subject to statutory requirements

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking confirmation of six executive directors for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), with three nominees returning for a second term and three others newly proposed.

The nominations were announced on Thursday, October 30, 2026, in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy. All six nominees, if approved by the Senate, will serve a five-year term.

NMDPRA: Tinubu appoints six new executive directors Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Returning and new NMDPRA nominees

The three executive directors being renominated are Mr Abiodun Adeniji, who heads Finance and Accounts; Mr Ogbugo Kalu Ukoha, responsible for Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure; and Dr Mustapha Lamorde, who oversees Health, Safety, Environment and Community.

Three new faces are also being put forward. Mr Mobolaji Tajudeen Musa has been nominated as Executive Director for Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installations and Transportation Infrastructure. Ms Ogechukwu Modie is proposed for the role of Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning, while Mr Said Abutalib is nominated as Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration.

In his letter to the Senate, Tinubu urged lawmakers to treat the nominations with urgency, citing the need to maintain institutional continuity and reinforce the authority's capacity to carry out its regulatory functions.

Jumoke Gafar named board secretary

Beyond the six directorate nominations, the President also approved the appointment of Mrs Jumoke Gafar as Secretary to the Board and Legal Adviser of the NMDPRA. Her appointment is, however, subject to the completion of statutory processes outlined under Section 46 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The NMDPRA is the agency responsible for regulating Nigeria's midstream and downstream petroleum sector, covering areas such as gas processing, pipelines, storage, distribution, and retail operations. In April 2026, Tinubu had appointed Engr. Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as the authority's chief executive, setting the stage for the reconstitution of the agency's leadership that this latest round of nominations continues.

Read Onanuga's full statement on X here:

Tinubu's camp replies to Atiku on Ebola fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused Atiku Abubakar of disrespecting the presidency by linking President Tinubu's name to Ebola in a public statement.

Spokesperson Dele Alake said the N10 billion approved in June for the Ebola emergency has not been spent, pushing back on Atiku's accountability questions.

The council urged the opposition to stop politicising the Ebola outbreak and instead support health authorities managing the crisis.

Source: Legit.ng