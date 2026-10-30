Moniebook brought Lagos business owners together to network, share challenges and meet its leadership team

Merchants explored new business tools, Monnify payments, loans and savings across the Moniepoint Group

Former Orda Africa customers joined Moniebook as it pledged to use merchant feedback to improve its services

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Moniebook, the business management platform under Moniepoint Group, has brought together business owners across several sectors in Lagos to strengthen merchant relationships and showcase its expanding suite of digital solutions.

The gathering, tagged “An Evening with Moniebook,” marked the platform's first major merchant engagement since its launch last year.

Monipoint unveils new business tools at merchants' event in Lagos. Credit: Moniepoint

Source: Facebook

Held during Customer Service Week, the event provided an opportunity for merchants to network, share business experiences and interact directly with the Moniebook leadership team.

Moniebook brings leading Lagos businesses together

The event attracted merchants from Nigeria's food and hospitality industry, including Eat n Go, the franchise operator behind Domino's Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt.

Fruity Life, a healthy food and beverage brand, also participated alongside entrepreneurs operating in retail, logistics, healthcare and professional services.

According to the company, the gathering reflected its growing merchant community and commitment to developing solutions that address everyday business challenges.

Moniepoint showcases new digital business solutions

Participants received live demonstrations of Moniebook's latest features, designed to simplify business management and improve operational efficiency.

The company also introduced merchants to other financial services within the Moniepoint ecosystem, including Monnify's payment infrastructure, business loans and savings products.

An interactive session allowed business owners to share operational challenges, ask questions and provide feedback on existing services.

The engagement offered Moniebook an opportunity to identify areas requiring improvement and understand merchants' changing business needs.

Orda Africa acquisition expands Moniebook ecosystem

The gathering also provided an opportunity to welcome merchants previously served by Orda Africa, following its acquisition earlier this year.

Moniebook introduced the former Orda customers to its business management tools and other financial solutions available within Moniepoint Group.

The integration supports Moniepoint's strategy of giving merchants access to multiple services through its broader business ecosystem.

Moniebook Leadership Promises Stronger Merchant Relationships

Speaking during the event, Kolawole Osinowo, Head of Business Management Tools at Moniebook, emphasised the importance of merchant feedback.

“We built Moniebook to help businesses manage their day-to-day operations more effectively,” Osinowo said.

He explained that direct engagement would help the company better understand customer experiences and determine future product improvements.

Moniepoint gathers merchants at a Lagos event and unveils new business tools. Credit: Moniepoint.

Source: UGC

Osinowo added that the platform would continue creating opportunities for merchants to interact with its team and fellow entrepreneurs.

Attendees welcomed the initiative, with several expressing interest in more networking and engagement opportunities.

Moniebook said it would continue strengthening merchant relationships while developing practical tools to support business operations and growth.

Moniepoint wins SME microfinance bank of the year

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has won the SME Microfinance Bank of the Year award for the third consecutive year, extending its winning streak at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

The bank received the honour at the 14th edition of the ceremony, where Tosin Eniolorunda, co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint Inc., was also named SME Finance Transformation Leader of the Moniepoint’s Moniebook Hosts Lagos Merchants, Unveils New Business Tools After Orda Acquisition.

Source: Legit.ng