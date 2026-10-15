Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe said he has never been an advocate for marriage because he believes women bear a greater share of its responsibilities

The 43-year-old actor argued that marriage does not define a woman's worth, noting that societal attitudes towards marriage and motherhood are changing

Despite his reservations, Arukwe is married to Barbara Boyd-Arukwe, and they have two daughters

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has shared his reservations about marriage, explaining why he believes women bear a heavier burden in marital relationships.

The actor made the comments during an interview on the In My Opinion podcast, where he was asked whether society had oversold the idea of marriage to women.

Arukwe's response challenged traditional expectations surrounding marriage, particularly the pressure on women to marry and have children by a certain age.

Uzor Arukwe says he has never been an advocate for marriage because he believes women bear a greater share of its responsibilities. Photos: @uzorarukwe/IG.

Source: Instagram

Why Uzor Arukwe questions marriage

Speaking during the interview, the 43-year-old actor said he had never been a strong advocate for marriage because of what he considers the greater demands placed on women.

“I’ve never really been an advocate for marriage because I feel like it is more tasking for the woman,” he said.

Arukwe explained that women often carry significant responsibilities, including pregnancy and childbirth, while also taking their husbands' surnames.

He suggested that these expectations contribute to the unequal burden women may experience within marriage.

But his concerns go beyond the responsibilities of married life.

Arukwe speaks on pressure to marry

Arukwe also discussed how society's expectations have changed over the years.

According to him, women were traditionally questioned about their marital status if they remained unmarried at 25 or 30, especially when compared with people who had already married and raised children at those ages.

However, he believes more women are now making independent decisions about marriage and motherhood.

The actor noted that he had met women who did not want to have children, highlighting how personal choices are increasingly taking precedence over societal expectations.

“Marriage doesn’t define or make a woman,” he said.

Watch the X video of Uzor Arukwe discussing marriage here:

Reactions trail Uzor Arukwe's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@dharmyteeOL shared:

"I wonder where some ladies meet d type of men they were in a romantic relationship with that made them conclude that there aren't supportive men in every sense of d word. There are men who will help u through everything, be it raising d kids, cooking 4u when he can and all that."

@TheObserverLoki wrote:

"Shows like this falsely paint a family unit where d father is incompetent nd that's not d case for most family structures globally. Men are usually d breadwinners in d family unit, nd even when d woman contributes it's usually a small fraction of d cost needed to run d home."

Uzor Arukwe argues that marriage does not define a woman's worth. Photo: @uzorarukwe/IG.

Source: Instagram

Uzor Arukwe reacts to Bambam's marital saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uzor Arukwe trended amid the marital tension surrounding one of his colleagues, Bambam, and her husband, Teddy A.

A netizen had advised Arukwe to stop partnering with Bambam because of her marital saga. Reacting, the actor slammed the X user, stating that he could never be him. Fans of the movie star applauded his response.

Source: Legit.ng