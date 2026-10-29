Daily cooking gas consumption has risen 8% to 5.2 kilotonnes, outpacing supply by about 500 tonnes

Domestic LPG receipts jumped 50%, covering 96% of supply as imports fell sharply

Cooking gas prices ranged from ₦1,200 to ₦1,600 per kilogramme, while stocks covered just 15.9 days

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s cooking gas market is facing renewed supply pressure as daily consumption rises faster than available receipts, despite a significant increase in domestic production.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumption climbed by 8% to 5.2 kilotonnes daily in September 2026, compared with 4.8 kilotonnes in August.

Dealers release changes in cooking gas prices as demand surges. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The increase comes as retail cooking gas prices vary considerably across major Nigerian cities, raising concerns about affordability and supply sustainability.

NMDPRA reveals rising cooking gas consumption

According to the regulator’s September factsheet, daily LPG consumption exceeded the official demand benchmark of 3.9 kilotonnes by approximately 33%.

Although total LPG receipts increased by 9% from 4.3 kilotonnes to 4.7 kilotonnes daily, consumption remained higher than incoming supplies.

This created a daily difference of approximately 500 tonnes, highlighting the pressure growing demand is placing on Nigeria’s cooking gas market.

Dealers release cooking gas prices nationwide

The NMDPRA's retail price survey revealed significant differences in cooking gas prices across surveyed locations.

Bauchi recorded the highest observed price at ₦1,600 per kilogramme, while Abuja had the lowest at ₦1,200.

In Lagos, consumers paid between ₦1,250 and ₦1,400 per kilogramme.

At these rates, refilling a 12.5kg cylinder would cost between ₦15,000 and ₦20,000, depending on location.

The regulator attributed the relative moderation in prices to increased domestic supply, which helped cushion the market against international price fluctuations.

Domestic cooking gas supply jumps sharply

Nigeria's reliance on imported cooking gas declined significantly during September.

Domestic LPG receipts surged by 50% to 4.5 kilotonnes daily, compared with 3.0 kilotonnes in August.

Meanwhile, imported supplies plunged by 85%, falling from 1.3 kilotonnes to approximately 0.2 kilotonnes daily.

Consequently, domestic sources accounted for about 96% of total LPG receipts.

Nigeria LNG Limited and Seplat supplied the largest share at 54.3%, followed by other gas processing plants at 26.4%.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery contributed another 15.1%, while imports accounted for the remaining 4.2%.

New cooking gas prices emerge as consumption hits new levels nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's cooking gas reserves remain low

Despite improving domestic supplies, Nigeria's LPG inventory remained below the regulatory benchmark.

The NMDPRA reported stock sufficiency of just 15.9 days, significantly below the required 30-day threshold.

This represents a shortfall of 14.1 days, leaving limited inventory protection against potential supply disruptions.

However, the regulator's figures did not establish a nationwide cooking gas shortage.

The findings underscore the need for sustained domestic production, stronger inventories and reliable distribution as household demand continues to expand.

Marketers announce new cooking gas prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have increased by as much as N75 per kilogram across five suppliers in two days, as international crude oil prices climbed amid renewed concerns over global energy supply disruptions.

Price data reviewed showed that Navgas recorded the largest increase, raising its LPG price from N1,175 per kilogram on October 20 to N1,250 on October 22.

Source: Legit.ng