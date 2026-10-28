Workers in Oman are entitled to paid sick leave of up to 182 days in a single year under the country's labour law

The amount workers receive depends on how long they have been on sick leave, with pay reducing in stages across four brackets

Article 82 of Royal Decree No. 53/2023 sets out the rules, including the requirement to provide proof of illness from an approved medical centre

Oman's labour law gives workers the right to paid sick leave for up to 182 days within any one year, with the salary percentage they receive falling in stages depending on how long they are away from work.

The rules are set out in Article 82 of Royal Decree No. 53/2023, which covers sick leave entitlements for employees in the country.

Oman's labour law provides up to 182 days of paid sick leave, with sick pay decreasing in stages based on the length of absence. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

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How sick pay is calculated in Oman

Workers who fall ill in Oman do not receive the same percentage of their gross salary throughout the entire sick leave period. The pay structure is divided into four brackets.

For the first 21 days, a worker receives their full salary at 100%. From the 22nd to the 35th day, pay drops to 75% of gross salary. Between the 36th and 70th day, workers are entitled to 50% of their salary. From the 71st day through to the maximum of 182 days, the entitlement falls further to 35% of gross salary.

What workers must do to claim sick leave

To qualify for paid sick leave, workers must provide medical proof of their illness. This evidence must come from either a government health centre or a clinic that the employer recognises. Without this documentation, a worker may not be eligible for the paid leave provisions under the decree.

The law sets a clear ceiling of 182 days of sick leave per year, meaning workers who are ill beyond that period fall outside the scope of this particular entitlement.

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