Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

APC Reacts as Tinubu's Opponent Seeks to Use Aso Rock
Politics

APC Reacts as Tinubu's Opponent Seeks to Use Aso Rock

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru dismissed Omoyele Sowore's plan to launch his campaign council at the Presidential Villa
  • Basiru challenged Sowore to first win a seat in a state House of Assembly before pursuing a presidential bid
  • The APC national secretary also defended Tinubu's re-election prospects, citing the party's 12.8 million members and recent election results

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has described Omoyele Sowore's presidential aspirations as a political comedy, saying the human rights activist's request to launch his campaign council at the Presidential Villa was never going to receive approval.

Basiru spoke on Channels Television's Politics Today programme while reacting to reports that Sowore had written to the Presidency seeking permission to use the Presidential Villa for the launch. He said Sowore, whom he described as a fellow former student union activist, was fully aware that no such request would be granted.

Read also

Breaking: Sowore's AAC asks Tinubu to provide food, drinks, others for its campaign, gives reason

The APC has described the presidential ambition of Omoyele Sowore as a joke, after the latter asked President Bola Tinubu to provide the Aso Rock for his presidential campaign inauguration Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @sowore
APC reacts as Omoyele Sowore asks President Bola Tinubu to provide Aso Rock for its campaign inauguration Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @sowore
Source: Twitter

The APC national secretary went further to challenge Sowore to demonstrate genuine political support by first contesting and winning a seat in a state House of Assembly before laying claim to a presidential ambition.

Basiru on Sowore's political strength

Basiru called Sowore a comedian and said his presidential bid should not be taken seriously. He argued that without a visible grassroots structure or electoral record at any level of government, Sowore's campaign lacked credibility.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

The remarks came as the APC national secretary also pushed back against suggestions that the ruling party had lost its grip on northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections. He pointed to the party's control of most state governments in the region and its performance in elections held since 2023 as proof that its political base remained intact.

APC confident ahead of 2027

Basiru put the party's current membership at 12.8 million, arguing that no opposition party could match the APC's organisational reach across the country.

Read also

Yari mentions what Buhari couldn't fix and why Tinubu should be spared

On the economy, he said headline inflation dropped from 15.63 per cent in August to 14.63 per cent in September, and presented the figures as a sign that economic conditions under President Bola Tinubu were improving.

Basiru expressed confidence that Tinubu would secure a second term in office in 2027, dismissing the notion that the administration had lost public support.

See the video of Basiru's interview on X here:

Kwankwaso receives former APC leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh wave of defections to the NDC hit on Saturday, October 11, 2026, as a former APC leader from Kumbotso LGA joined the party.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate, hosted the defecting official at his Kano residence.

A media aide to Kwankwaso shared a video of the event on X, signalling growing momentum for the NDC ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuYorubaAPCNigerian PresidencyOmoyele Sowore
Hot:
Us embassy Petrol prices Trust message Elizabeth rizzini Frsc