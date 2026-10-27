Nigerian Man Arraigned in US for $100 Million Fraudulent Tax Refund Scheme

• Akinade Adedeji Raheem, a Nigerian citizen, was arraigned in the US on federal fraud, money laundering, and identity theft charges

• Raheem allegedly conspired to file fraudulent tax returns that sought over $100 million in refunds using stolen identities

• The suspect was extradited from Benin before facing the charges in a US federal court

A Nigerian citizen has been brought before a US federal court on charges tied to an alleged scheme to claim over $100 million in fraudulent tax refunds through stolen identities.

Akinade Adedeji Raheem was arraigned on October 26, 2026, following his extradition from Benin. He now faces federal charges including fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

Nigerian citizen Akinade Adedeji Raheem appears in a US federal court over an alleged $100 million tax fraud scheme involving stolen identities. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia announced the arraignment via an official post on X on October 27, 2026, saying Raheem "allegedly conspired to file fraudulent tax returns seeking over $100 million in refunds using stolen identities."

How the alleged scheme worked

According to the US Department of Justice, Raheem is accused of being part of a conspiracy in which fraudulent tax returns were submitted to claim large refunds from the US government. The scheme allegedly relied on stolen personal identities to make the filings appear legitimate.

The aggravated identity theft charge, which is a federal offence that carries mandatory prison time under US law, signals that prosecutors view the alleged misuse of victims' personal information as a central part of the case.

Raheem's extradition from Benin indicates that US authorities worked with a foreign government to bring him to the country to face trial, a process that typically involves formal legal cooperation between the two nations.

What happens next

The arraignment marks the formal start of Raheem's criminal proceedings in the US. He has not yet been convicted of any offence, and the charges against him remain allegations at this stage.

The case was announced by the US Attorney's office for the Northern District of Georgia, which handles federal prosecutions in that region.

See the X post below:

US FBI arrests 9 wanted Nigerians in major operation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced the arrest of nine individuals connected to scam centres operating within Nigeria, in a move that signals growing international pressure on cross-border fraud networks.

Source: Legit.ng