Gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, known as ToluwaniSings, died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

His family announced the passing on his official Instagram page, describing him as a husband, family member, and gospel minister

Fellow gospel musicians Yinka Alaseyori, Tosin Bee, and Shola Adesina have all paid tribute to the late singer

The Nigerian gospel music community is in mourning following the death of Olayemi Bolaji, widely known as ToluwaniSings, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

His family confirmed the news through a statement posted on his official Instagram page that same evening. They described him as a beloved husband, family member, and gospel minister who served with the Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM).

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced, and the family has appealed for privacy during this difficult period. The cause of death remains unknown.

Shola Adesina shares an emotional tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings after their final meeting at his concert. Photo: adeyinkaalaseyori/iamsholaadesina/tosinbee

Source: Instagram

Since the news broke, tributes have flooded in from across the gospel music space, with colleagues expressing shock and extending condolences to his wife, children, and loved ones.

Yinka Alaseyori and Tosin Bee pay their respects to Toluwanisings

Gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori was among the first to respond publicly.

On the night of October 14, she wrote on Instagram:

"Even in our pain, Lord we judge you faithful. It is well. #RestEasySoldier"

Gospel musician Tosin Bee also took to his Instagram page on October 14, sharing a photo of ToluwaniSings alongside the words "Ti OLUWA Ni", a Yoruba phrase meaning "He belongs to God" or "He is the Lord's."

Nigerian gospel singer Shola Adeshina recounts his last moments with Toluwanisings as colleagues mourn the late music minister. Photo: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Shola Adesina pens emotional tribute to Toluwanisings

Perhaps the most emotional tribute came from gospel singer Shola Adesina, a close friend who last saw ToluwaniSings just three days before his death, at Adesina's own concert, an event the late singer had publicly congratulated him on.

Adesina posted a lengthy message on October 15, wrestling openly with the grief of losing someone so recently seen and spoken to.

"You were still at my concert on Sunday. You showed up for me, you spent beautiful moments with us, we saw each other, and I was so happy to have you there," he wrote, noting that ToluwaniSings had even replied to his messages on Monday, just a day before the shocking news broke.

"Omo, how did we go from talking on Monday to hearing that you're gone? How? Just how?" he asked. "This is not making sense to me at all."

Adesina reflected on the unpredictability of life and the weight of not knowing which moment might be a final farewell.

"If someone had told me that the last time I saw you at my concert would be the last time, I would have held that moment a little longer," he wrote.

He closed his tribute with a message that captured the collective anguish of those Toluwanisings left behind:

"TOLUWANISINGS, this one hurts differently. I honestly don't even know what to say. My heart is so heavy. May God comfort everyone you left behind, because this kind of pain is not easy to explain."

Check out Shola Adesina's tribute to Toluwanisings in the Instagram post below:

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng