Immigration New Zealand announced that four temporary visa categories for family members of citizens and residents will move to a new online system from November 16, 2026

The four affected visa categories span across visa types for partners and children of New Zealanders

The move comes with key policy updates, including an extension of the maximum visitor visa duration from 9 to 12 months for children of New Zealand citizens or residents

Immigration New Zealand announced on September 29, 2026 that four temporary visa categories for family members of New Zealand citizens and residents will shift to its enhanced Immigration Online platform starting November 16, 2026.

The announcement, published on the Immigration New Zealand website, affects applicants who are joining or reuniting with family already settled in the country.

New Zealand mentions visa categories affected by new immigration policy. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

The four visa categories moving to the updated system are:

1. Child of a New Zealander Visitor Visa

2. Partner of a New Zealander Visitor Visa

3. Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa

4. Child of a New Zealander Student Visa

What Changes With the New System

The enhanced Immigration Online platform was first introduced in 2021 and has been gradually expanded to cover the most frequently applied-for visa categories.

After November 16, 2026, the new system becomes the preferred channel for receiving applications in these four categories, though Immigration New Zealand noted it is still reviewing what happens to paper-based applications and those submitted through the older online system.

Applicants using the new platform will benefit from a dynamic form that adjusts questions based on individual circumstances, as well as the ability to upload a digital passport scan so that relevant details are filled in automatically.

Immigration New Zealand said this reduces the risk of travel disruptions caused by incorrectly entered passport information.

Key Policy Updates Taking Effect in November

Alongside the system transition, Immigration New Zealand confirmed several updates to the immigration instructions governing these visas.

One notable change extends the maximum duration of a visitor visa for children of New Zealand citizens or residents from 9 months to 12 months.

Other updates include clarification of health assessment requirements for medical certificates, clearer guidance on the duration of partnership visas for couples who have been living together for less than 12 months, and a provision allowing children eligible for domestic student status to apply for the Child of a New Zealander Student Visa.

Additionally, some residence applications may be deferred where the outcome of court proceedings could affect a supporting partner's eligibility.

Immigration New Zealand confirmed that no changes are being made at this time to residence visa applications for family members of New Zealand citizens or residents.

All instruction updates are expected to be published in the weeks ahead, with effect from November 16, 2026.

New Zealand announces immigration updates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand's Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced updates to its Work to Residence visa, introducing two skilled pathways for foreign workers.

The Trades and Technician pathway requires applicants to hold a relevant Level 4 or higher qualification recognised on the NZQCF.

Source: Legit.ng