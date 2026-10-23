Cubana Chiefpriest Throws Subtle Shade As He Makes Bold Declaration About Davido
- Cubana Chiefpriest posted a photo of Davido posing beside a private jet linked to his billionaire father
- The socialite's caption included a subtle dig at what many interpret as a swipe at Davido's music rivals
- The post comes shortly after Davido's return to Nigeria ahead of Zlatan Ibile's wedding ceremony
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Cubana Chiefpriest has captured attention online after sharing a photo of Davido standing beside a private jet bearing the inscription "M-ADEL", belonging to his billionaire father, Deji Adeleke.
Posting the image on his Instagram Story on Thursday, October 22, Chiefpriest accompanied it with a caption that left little to the imagination:
"Them no born your fav well. Adeleke money. Longest of them all." While he did not name anyone directly, it was perceived as a pointed jab at Davido's supposed rivals in the Nigerian music industry.
The image quickly caught attention, not just for what it showed but for what Chiefpriest was implying. His long-standing loyalty to Davido is well documented, and this latest post fits squarely into a pattern of the Imo-born socialite throwing his weight behind the singer at every opportunity, including moments that seem designed to draw comparisons with other artists.
The timing of the post added another layer of interest. Davido had only just touched down in Nigeria, returning home ahead of fellow music star Zlatan Ibile's wedding ceremony scheduled for Saturday, October 24. His airport arrival had already generated attention online, with fans reacting to his outfit and the energy surrounding his homecoming.
For Davido's fanbase, the Adeleke family's wealth has always been a talking point, and Chiefpriest's post tapped directly into that narrative, framing the private jet as a symbol of a lineage that, in his view, sets the singer apart from any competition.
A screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest's post is below:
Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.
Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle. The singer's post sparked reactions on social media.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng