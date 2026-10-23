Cubana Chiefpriest posted a photo of Davido posing beside a private jet linked to his billionaire father

The socialite's caption included a subtle dig at what many interpret as a swipe at Davido's music rivals

The post comes shortly after Davido's return to Nigeria ahead of Zlatan Ibile's wedding ceremony

Cubana Chiefpriest has captured attention online after sharing a photo of Davido standing beside a private jet bearing the inscription "M-ADEL", belonging to his billionaire father, Deji Adeleke.

Posting the image on his Instagram Story on Thursday, October 22, Chiefpriest accompanied it with a caption that left little to the imagination:

Cubana Chiefpriest praises Davido as he returns to Nigeria in style. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

"Them no born your fav well. Adeleke money. Longest of them all." While he did not name anyone directly, it was perceived as a pointed jab at Davido's supposed rivals in the Nigerian music industry.

The image quickly caught attention, not just for what it showed but for what Chiefpriest was implying. His long-standing loyalty to Davido is well documented, and this latest post fits squarely into a pattern of the Imo-born socialite throwing his weight behind the singer at every opportunity, including moments that seem designed to draw comparisons with other artists.

The timing of the post added another layer of interest. Davido had only just touched down in Nigeria, returning home ahead of fellow music star Zlatan Ibile's wedding ceremony scheduled for Saturday, October 24. His airport arrival had already generated attention online, with fans reacting to his outfit and the energy surrounding his homecoming.

For Davido's fanbase, the Adeleke family's wealth has always been a talking point, and Chiefpriest's post tapped directly into that narrative, framing the private jet as a symbol of a lineage that, in his view, sets the singer apart from any competition.

A screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest's post is below:

Davido posed beside his father’s private jet as Cubana Chiefpriest praised him online. Credit: cubanachiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle. The singer's post sparked reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng