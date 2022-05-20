International gospel star Kirk Franklin seems to have caught the Stand Strong bug as he recently jammed the track

An excited Davido shared a video of Franklin singing the song word for word as he thanked him for being a part of the movement

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section to hail Franklin for showing support for the Nigerian superstar

Exactly a week after Davido’s first official single of the year, Stand Strong, the hit track continues to spread like wildfire and catch the interest of many.

The latest to jam the music star is legendary gospel musician, Kirk Franklin, and he put in extra effort to get the exact lyrics of the song.

Kirk Franklin sings Davido's Stand Strong song. Photo: @davido/@kirkfranklin

Source: Instagram

Davido shared a video of the international gospel star singing the track on his Instagram page while expressing his appreciation for him.

The singer wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"The Gospel singing legend himself, standing strong ! A special thank you to Kirk Franklin for joining us on this movement ! Keep the Foundation strong always ! #standstrongfoundation."

Watch the video as shared on Instagram below:

Social media users react

rhema74 said:

"This is beautiful. We turning it into an anthem to stand strong."

tracy__amara said:

"This song brings so much joy to the spirit."

mathewymcmb said:

"Dis song go bag Grammy for sure, On God."

kidkhalil said:

"Uhhh shhhh this is a whole notha level."

lionrealtor said:

"See me smiling with excitement like mumu. Lols."

dawne_rl said:

"This is amazing….. spirit-filled."

aycool6 said:

"Nigerians can’t relate to this song let those people who understand music relate to it ❤️Global Sound."

American female soldier and friend dance to Davido's Stand Strong

Legit.ng also gathered the report of a young lady and her friend who both danced in their American military uniforms to Davido's Stand Strong song.

The lady who was wearing a low cut left the job of tying her shoes' laces as she started vibing to the latest track like a performer.

People who reacted to their video said that the female soldiers look so cute while others indicated interest in joining the force.

Source: Legit.ng