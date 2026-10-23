Nollywood actor Desmond Elliot mourned the death of veteran actor Francis Duru on Instagram

Duru, who was 57, rose to fame playing Ahanna in the 1995 film Rattlesnake and later served as AGN interim president

Elliot's tribute post gathered attention as colleagues and fans across the industry reacted to the news

Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot has joined the wave of tributes pouring in for veteran screen icon Francis Duru, following the confirmation of his death on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Duru's passing was announced through a statement posted on his official Instagram page by his family.

Desmond Elliot mourns late Nollywood actor Francis Duru in an emotional Instagram tribute. Photo: desmondelliot/francis.duru

Source: Instagram

Abubakar Yakubu, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), also confirmed the news. The beloved actor was 57 years old.

Duru built a remarkable career in Nigerian cinema, earning widespread recognition for his role as Ahanna in the 1995 classic film Rattlesnake.

Beyond acting, he also contributed to the industry's governance, serving as interim president of the AGN in 2010.

Desmond Elliot's tribute to Francis Duru

Elliot took to Instagram to share a clip of Francis Duru addressing an audience at what appeared to be a public event.

In the footage, the late actor appeared in a grey suit and red shirt, speaking into a microphone.

Alongside the post, Elliot penned a heartfelt farewell message.

"Sad indeed! Rest in God's grace. A true thespian has gone home! Adieu, Francis Duru," he wrote.

The post quickly resonated with fans and followers as they reacted to the actor's demise.

Desmond Elliot was among several Nollywood colleagues who took to social media to honour Duru's memory after the news broke.

See Desmond Elliot's tribute to Francis Duru in the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Francis Duru's passing

The tribute drew an outpouring of emotion from fans in the comments section. Here are some of the reactions:

@ola.olugbenga commented:

"It is well. Adieu to a versatile actor."

@iamtheophilusandrew wrote:

"😢😢😢😢 another soldier has gone home to be with Lord."

@tariugetebs shared:

"Good night Francis Duru 💔💔💔"

@chimombelucy reacted:

"Ummm Eish 😭😭 my heart is broken 💔 why now God 😭"

@4246.gertrude said:

"Francis wat hv u done to us??😢"

@kintoresourcesltd commented:

"This is so deep 😢😢😢"

Desmond Elliot shares a video of veteran actor Francis Duru while paying tribute to the late Nollywood star. Photo: desmondelliot/francis.duru

Source: Instagram

Kanayo O. Kanayo mourns Francis Duru

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood veterans Francis Duru and Kanayo O. Kanayo sharing a meal outdoors resurfaced following Duru’s death at the age of 57.

Kanayo had originally posted the clip on TikTok on July 9, 2025, but it began circulating again after news of Duru’s passing following a brief illness emerged.

On October 23, 2026, Kanayo paid tribute to his late colleague on Instagram and TikTok, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most prolific actors and bidding his friend farewell.

Source: Legit.ng