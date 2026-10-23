Razaq Okoya’s family has responded to Fatai Okoya’s allegation that Shade Okoya prevented him from seeing his father

The family claims Shade only exchanged pleasantries with Fatai at the medical outreach

The statement came days after Fatai appealed for reconciliation with his father following about 40 years of estrangement

The family of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya has responded to allegations by his son, Fatai Okoya, about his relationship with the businessman’s wife, Shade Okoya.

Fatai had alleged that Shade prevented him from seeing his father during his birthday celebration, adding to his account of the painful separation between him and the industrialist.

Razaq Okoya family says Fatai is not the first son. Photo: Razaq Okoya.

Source: Instagram

However, in a statement signed by Nathaniel Omeninwan, senior public relations manager of Eleganza Industries Ltd, the family disputed his account and provided its version of what happened during the event, reports Premium Times.

Okoya’s family explains what happened at birthday event

According to the family, Shade and Fatai were present at the medical outreach organised to mark Okoya’s 86th birthday.

The statement said the businesswoman exchanged pleasantries with Fatai but did not prevent him from seeing his father.

It added that another family member approached Fatai and advised him that the occasion was not the appropriate time or place to discuss his longstanding grievances.

The family maintained that Fatai accepted the advice and left the venue.

The statement read:

“Other than exchanging pleasantries with him, Chief Mrs Shade Okoya, MON, said nothing to him that day, and several guests witnessed the entire incident.”

The family also disputed Fatai’s claim that he is Okoya’s first-born child, insisting that he is the industrialist’s third child.

It said the disagreement between father and son began long before Okoya married Shade.

The statement further claimed that Fatai had benefited from his father’s financial support, including four flats in Lagos and assistance with medical bills.

Okoya family urges public to respect privacy

The Okoya family expressed displeasure over the public discussion of its private affairs, urging the media and the public to respect its privacy.

It insisted that family disagreements should be addressed through private channels rather than online.

Fatai Razaq accused Shade Okoya of stopping him from seeing his father. Photo: @shadeokoya/IG.

Source: Instagram

Billionaire Okoya speaks about his children

Legit.ng reported that billionaire Razak Okoya explained his plans to hand over his business empire to his younger children from his last wife.

The billionaire businessman stated that his younger children should learn the business early, so they do not repeat the mistakes made by some of their older siblings.

He stated that his children must acquire practical experience and discipline to ensure they secure the future of Eleganza Industrial City Limited.

Source: Legit.ng