Emmanuel Emenike spoke out after officials allegedly invaded his hospital in Owerri on two separate occasions in 2026

The former Super Eagles striker alleged that police officers and a state waste management agency assaulted staff and arrested two hospital workers

Emenike called on the Imo State Government and the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of his facility

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has raised the alarm over what he described as violent raids on his private hospital in Owerri, Imo State, carried out by state officials on two separate occasions.

Emenike, who built a reputation as a powerful centre-forward during his international career, took to his Instagram page on October 21, 2026, to call out the Imo State Police Command and the State Waste Management Agency over the alleged invasion of Emenike Hospital.

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike calls for an investigation into the alleged assault on hospital staff and patients in Imo. Photo: emenike_9

Source: Instagram

What happened at Emenike Hospital

According to the former footballer, officials from the Imo State Waste Management Agency entered the hospital premises after an initial assault on September 25, 2026, which he alleged was ordered by the DPO of the Owerri Urban Division and carried out with the involvement of armed officers from the Oji Police Station.

On both occasions, he claimed staff and patients were assaulted, with the hospital administrator and cashier taken away and reportedly detained at the Oji Police Station.

Sharing a video of the October invasion, Emenike wrote:

"A HOSPITAL MUST BE A PLACE OF CARE AND SAFETY — NOT A SCENE OF VIOLENCE."

He demanded that the Imo State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, and relevant oversight bodies identify all parties involved, secure the release of the detained workers, ensure injured persons received medical attention, and review CCTV footage and incident records as part of a transparent investigation.

Former Nigerian football star Emmanuel Emenike calls on the Imo State Government and police to address allegations of violence at his hospital. Photo: emenike_9

Source: Instagram

Emenike's investment in Imo State

The retired striker made clear that the attack carried a deeper sting given his reasons for returning home.

After years playing across Europe and lifting the Africa Cup of Nations trophy with Nigeria, Emenike said he chose to channel his success back into Imo State by building a hospital intended to serve as a place of comfort and hope for his community.

"That is why the reports of what happened today 21st October, 2026 at Emenike Hospital are so painful," he wrote.

"A place built to care for people should never become a place where patients are afraid and staff are left feeling unsafe."

The incidents occurred days after Emmanuel Emenike publicly accused some Nigerian state governors of mismanaging public funds, describing Nigeria as an "embezzlement ground" and criticising security personnel for aligning with politicians at the expense of ordinary citizens.

Earlier in 2026, he had also written to Nigerians, stating that anyone who believed a better Nigeria would come from those currently in power was mistaken, and lamenting that the country's vast resources remained misused by those he called "criminals in power."

Check out Eminike's Instagram post about his hospital's invasion below:

Emmanuel Emenike spotted at Obi Cubana's birthday bash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emmanuel Emenike was spotted at Obi Cubana's 50th birthday party at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The main event, themed "50 for 50, had veterans, industry captains, artistes, influencers, and many more converge in one hall for Obi Iyiegbu.

It was gathered that the party kicked off long before the main event, as Obi Cubana’s mansion was alive with highlife singers, dancers, and cultural performers.

Source: Legit.ng