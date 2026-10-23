Saudi Arabia officially published the application fee for its Special Talent Residency programme targeting top global professionals

The programme is designed for executives, healthcare workers, scientists, and researchers who can strengthen Saudi Arabia's human capital

It is noteworthy that a one-time application fee has been set for applicants, with the programme still in effect in 2026

Saudi Arabia has disclosed the cost of applying for its Special Talent Residency programme, which is scheduled to launch in 2026 and is aimed at drawing highly skilled foreign professionals to live and work in the kingdom.

According to the Saudi government, the one-time application fee for the programme is set at 4,000 SAR (approximately ₦1,427,200), a figure that has drawn attention from professionals worldwide considering a move to the Gulf nation.

Saudi Arabia publishes the price of its five-year special talent residence permit. Photo credit: Bastien Ohier, Wung Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

The programme targets individuals working in executive leadership, healthcare, scientific research, and related fields where specialised knowledge can directly contribute to the country's development goals.

Saudi Arabia says the initiative is part of a broader push to position the kingdom as a global hub for talent, creativity, and investment in human capital.

Beyond attracting skilled workers, the programme is also designed to provide stability for beneficiaries and their families within Saudi society, suggesting that successful applicants may enjoy long-term residency rights rather than standard short-term work permits.

The Saudi government has framed the Special Talent Residency as a strategic tool for accelerating local capacity building, with an emphasis on knowledge exchange between incoming professionals and the existing workforce.

The aim is to ensure that expertise brought into the country does not remain siloed but actively strengthens domestic institutions and industries.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had published how much foreigners must pay while seeking its five-year Gifted Residency permit.

Saudi Arabia's salary levels professionals need for permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had listed the three monthly salary requirements for foreign professionals seeking permanent residency.

The programme, listed on the Saudi government's official premium residency portal, targets exceptional talent in executive leadership, healthcare, science, and research.

Its stated goal is to attract highly skilled professionals from across the world to support the country's development ambitions, stimulate innovation, and strengthen human capital investment.

Source: Legit.ng