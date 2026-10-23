Actor Francis Duru reportedly died at the National Hospital in Abuja at about 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

His family announced his death in the early hours of Friday, stating that he passed away following a brief illness without disclosing the specific condition

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the actor, highlighting his contributions to Nollywood and the development of Nigeria’s creative industry

Fresh details have emerged about the final hours of veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru, whose death was announced by his family on Friday, October 23, 2026.

The actor, aged 57, reportedly passed away at the National Hospital in Abuja at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, according to a family source who spoke with Channels Television.

While the reported time and location of his death have become public, questions remain about the illness that preceded his passing.

Francis Duru's family source says the actor died at the National Hospital in Abuja. Photos: @francis.duru/IG.

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru’s family announces death

Duru’s family announced his death in a statement shared on the actor’s official Instagram page in the early hours of Friday.

The family expressed sadness over the loss and said the actor died following a brief illness.

“We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness,” the statement read.

However, the family did not disclose the specific illness that led to his death.

Tinubu mourns Francis Duru

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over Duru’s passing, describing it as a painful moment for Nollywood and Nigeria’s creative community.

In a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president extended his condolences to the actor’s family, colleagues, fans and the Nigerian film industry.

Tinubu acknowledged the contributions of veteran actors such as Duru to the growth of Nollywood, particularly their role in shaping the industry’s artistic identity and nurturing emerging talent.

He also recognised their efforts in projecting Nigerian stories, culture and values to audiences both locally and internationally.

Francis Duru died at the age of 57. Photo: @francis.duru.

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru speaks about late son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru shared that he returned to church a day after burying his late son.

The veteran actor, in a recent interview, said grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities.

Duru opened up about dealing with trauma while remaining committed to his work and faith.

Source: Legit.ng