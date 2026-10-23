Francis Duru’s final interview has resurfaced online after his son, Ebuka Duru, shared the conversation, which was recorded weeks before his death

The late Nollywood star explained how he joined a theatre group while waiting for his JAMB results, unaware that the experience would shape his future

Duru also reflected on how Rattlesnake propelled him to prominence and recalled some of the physically demanding experiences he endured while making films

Nollywood actor Francis Duru’s journey to fame began with an unexpected invitation that eventually changed the course of his life.

In an interview that resurfaced online after his death, the veteran actor recounted how he entered the entertainment industry while waiting for his JAMB results.

Francis Duru told his son that he went into acting by fate. Photos: @francis.duru/IG.

Source: Instagram

The conversation, shared by his son, Ebuka Duru, took place weeks before the actor died following a brief illness, according to his family.

Looking back on his beginnings, Duru said becoming an actor was not a mistake but a matter of fate.

How Francis Duru discovered his passion for acting

The actor explained that a friend invited him to join a theatre group at a time when he had little to occupy his attention.

The group needed someone who could imitate an Akwa Ibom or Calabar accent. Duru said his ability to mimic Gringory from The New Masquerade made him suitable for the role.

“I never knew I was answering destiny's call,” he said, explaining how the experience gradually developed into a passion.

Duru also stressed the importance of preparation, noting that his theatre training helped him seize opportunities when they came.

During the interview, Duru identified Rattlesnake as the film that propelled him to prominence.

He explained that although he had worked on productions such as Missing Mark, it was Rattlesnake that significantly changed his career.

The actor also recalled the physical demands of filmmaking, including a stunt in which he was suspended by a rope and another occasion when he jumped from a building and injured himself.

One of his toughest experiences came while filming River, where cold weather in Jos and heavy makeup for his hunchback character made the work particularly challenging.

Duru’s family confirmed his death after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Adokiye, and three children.

The family lost their son, Ifeanyi, in 2024.

Watch the Instagram video of Francis Duru's final interview with his son here:

Francis Duru lost his son, Ifeanyi, in 2023. Photo: @francis.duru/IG.

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru speaks about late son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru shared that he returned to church a day after burying his late son.

The veteran actor, in a recent interview, said grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities. Duru opened up about dealing with trauma while remaining committed to his work and faith.

Source: Legit.ng