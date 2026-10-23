Former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege issued a chilling warning at a political rally ahead of the 2027 elections

The NDC chieftain is contesting the Delta Central Senatorial seat after a series of political defections

Omo-Agege's remarks come amid a broader battle for control of Delta State's political landscape

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has issued a stark warning to anyone who attempts to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 general elections.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) senatorial candidate for Delta Central declared that such individuals would face fatal consequences.

Omo-Agege is seeking the Delta Central Senate seat after leaving the APC for the Nigeria Democratic Congress. Photo credit: Ovie Omo-Agege

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Omo-Agege made the remarks at a political gathering, escalating tensions ahead of what promises to be a fiercely contested election cycle.

"I want to make the news again. Anybody who rigs the election on that day, we will kill him! If you don't value your life, come and rig the election," he said.

"They're rigging your future. They're rigging the future of your children. We're waiting for them. Let them try it. It is rig and die. We're going to give them aura for aura. There's no court this time. We're going to fight."

The remarks come at a turbulent moment in Omo-Agege's political career. He ran for governor of Delta State under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election but was defeated by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Oborevwori has since crossed to the APC and is seeking re-election on the platform.

Following the governor's defection, Omo-Agege attempted to secure the APC's senatorial ticket for Delta Central but was passed over in favour of incumbent Senator David Dafinone.

He subsequently decamped to the NDC, making clear his intention to dislodge Dafinone from the seat.

In May, when announcing his move to the NDC, Omo-Agege framed the decision as one driven by principle and consultation with constituents.

"This decision is the product of weeks of reflection, wide consultations, and honest conversations with the people I serve," he said

Omo-Agege added that the NDC represents "a platform where public office is treated as a duty to the people, not a privilege for a few."

He also acknowledged the roles of prominent NDC figures in his decision, citing party leader and founder Senator Seriake Dickson, National Chairman Senator Moses Cleopas, presidential aspirant Governor Peter Obi, and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in facilitating his entry into the party.

Omo-Agege responds to alleged Supreme Court ruling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Omo-Agege responded to claims that a Supreme Court ruling ended his 2027 senatorial bid.

Omo-Agege, the NDC candidate for Delta Central, said the court restored sections of the Electoral Act but made no order against him specifically.

He challenged APC candidate Ede Dafinone to contest on his record rather than celebrate a ruling he says was misrepresented.

Source: Legit.ng