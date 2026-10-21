Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire marked her birthday on Wednesday, October 21, with a prayer and gratitude post on Instagram

The birthday came months after Peggy adopted the title 'Miss Peggy Ovire' following reports that her marriage to actor Frederick Leonard had ended

In her post, Peggy said she was learning to welcome joy without fear and to trust God as she stepped into another year

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, to mark her birthday with a deeply personal message about faith, gratitude, and new beginnings.

In the post, captioned "What a Beautiful Beginning," Peggy reflected on growth and grace, writing that she was "learning to give myself grace, to welcome joy without fear and to trust You even when I cannot see what comes next."

Peggy Ovire pens sweet message on social media to celebrate her birthday. Credit: peggyovire.

Source: Instagram

She addressed her birthday prayer directly to God, asking that her life continue "to tell the story of Your goodness" as she stepped into a new year.

Peggy Ovire's first birthday post after split from Frederick Leonard

The timing of the post has drawn attention given recent developments in Peggy's personal life.

In July 2026, the actress began describing herself as "Miss Peggy Ovire" in a video shared on her Snapchat story, a move that fuelled widespread speculation about the status of her marriage to Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard.

The development came amid unconfirmed reports that the couple's divorce had been finalised, though neither party has officially confirmed this.

In her birthday message, Peggy did not reference her marriage or the reported split directly. Instead, she wrote of being "Alive, Loved and able to begin again" as a blessing she would never take for granted, and asked God to "keep my heart soft" as she moved forward.

Actress Peggy Ovire sends a heartfelt message to God for help as she begins again. Credit: peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Peggy Ovire's birthday post is below:

Tosin Silverdam gives update about Peggy Ovire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Tosin Silverdam had made a post about Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her face-off with her colleague.

The actress was rumoured to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced on social media.

He pointed out Peggy Ovire’s alleged behaviour toward her colleague, Taye Arimoro. According to him, Ovire and her estranged husband had conflicts because of what happened on her movie set at the time.

Source: Legit.ng