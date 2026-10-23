Adekunle Gold has announced a $20,000 fund through his foundation to support organisations working with people affected by sickle cell disease.

The initiative, tagged WE’RE NOT DONE , will support four organisations in Nigeria, Canada, Ghana and the United Kingdom

Partnering with financial platform PESA, the singer aims to expand healthcare access, patient support

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has announced a $20,000 fund to support organisations working to improve the lives of people affected by sickle cell disease.

The initiative, launched through the Adekunle Gold Foundation in partnership with financial platform PESA, is part of the foundation's WE’RE NOT DONE campaign.

The project aims to strengthen existing efforts in the sickle cell community by directing donations towards organisations already carrying out important work.

Adekunle Gold to support the fight against sickle cell with $20,000 in funds. Photo: @adekunlegold/IG.

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold's foundation to support four organisations

Under the initiative, four organisations across different countries will receive support to expand their work.

They are the Sickle Cell Advocacy Management Initiative in Nigeria, Not Just You in Canada, Sickle Life in Ghana, and It Takes A Village in the United Kingdom.

The organisations will use the support to advance healthcare access, patient assistance, education and advocacy for people affected by sickle cell disease.

The funding also highlights the foundation's effort to work with groups that are already addressing challenges within the sickle cell community.

Announcing the initiative in a video, Adekunle Gold explained why collaboration is necessary in the fight against sickle cell disease.

“The fight against sickle cell is bigger than any one person or foundation. There's still so much work to be done, and so many lives waiting to be changed. We cannot do it alone,” he said.

The singer added that the initiative would redistribute donations received by his foundation to organisations carrying out critical work.

“With PESA's support, we're starting with twenty thousand dollars,” the singer stated.

The project builds on the foundation's previous efforts, including medical outreaches and free health insurance in Lagos.

By supporting organisations across four countries, Adekunle Gold's foundation is seeking to turn its message of awareness into collective action.

Watch the X video of Adekunle Gold speaking about the initiative here:

Reactions trail Adekunle Gold's initiative

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@princemmynoni stated:

"Honestly, Adekunle Gold deserves to be celebrated for this. Having lived with sickle cell himself, he understands what people battling the condition go through. So, for him to support others facing the same struggle is truly commendable."

@Mayor_of__benue shared:

"This is what using your platform for something meaningful looks like! Real impact beyond music. Shout-out to Adekunle Gold and PESA for supporting the sickle cell community."

Adekunle Gold says that the initiative would redistribute donations received by his foundation to organisations carrying out critical work. Photo: @adekunlegold/IG.

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold pens wholesome message to Simi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold and Simi were the poster couple for relationship and marriage goals.

The singer acknowledged his woman with sweet words on social media as she released her new music album.

The singer revered Simisola and mentioned how proud he was of her, which spurred reactions from online in-laws.

Source: Legit.ng