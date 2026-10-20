Shade Okoya has discussed the women who were part of her husband Razaq Okoya’s life before she joined his family

The businesswoman said she was informed about the industrialist’s previous relationships and the children he had with different women

Her comments came amid reports of a family disagreement involving Razaq Okoya’s first son, Fatai

Nigerian businesswoman Shade Okoya has opened up about her billionaire husband Razaq Okoya’s family structure, sharing what she was told about the women who came before her.

In a recent interview, the businesswoman explained that she understood that several women had been part of her husband’s life before she joined his household.

Shade Okoya speaks about her husband's many wives. Photos: @sadeokoya/IG.

Source: Instagram

Her account offers a glimpse into the family history of the prominent industrialist, whose personal affairs have recently attracted public attention amid reports of a disagreement involving his first son, Fatai.

Shade Okoya speaks about her husband’s many wives

Recalling what she learnt when she joined the family, Shade said she had been informed that several women had previously been involved with her husband.

“When I was coming in, I was made to understand that maybe there were so many wives around, so many women were living with him. But you know, my husband started having wives very, very early in his life,” she said.

Shade explained that three different women had children with Razaq Okoya but did not remain with him.

She also mentioned a woman she described as “Big Mommy”, who had children with the industrialist.

According to Sade, five other women came into the family before she did.

Her comments shed light on what she understood about her husband’s family structure before becoming part of it.

Sade’s interview comes amid reports of tension involving Fatai, who reportedly sought to reconcile with his father after 40 years.

According to the supplied account, Fatai accused Sade of preventing the reconciliation. The allegation has not been independently established in the information provided.

Watch the Facebook video of Sade Okoya speaking about her husband's wives

Razaq Okoya's son, Fatai, accused Shade Okoya of preventing reconciliation with his father. Photo: @sadeokoya/IG.

Source: Instagram

Shade Okoya at son's induction

Legit.ng also reported that the Okoya family added another feather to their cap as billionaire Alhaji Rasaq Akanni Okoya and his wife, Shade Okoya, proudly witnessed the induction of their sons into Lagos’ prestigious Island Club.

The ceremony, held during the club’s high-profile Easter/Ileya Dance Night, saw Idris Abolaji Okoya, Usman Olatunji Okoya, Jubril Adedoyo Okoya, and Rahim Olashubomi Okoya formally welcomed as second-generation members.

Source: Legit.ng